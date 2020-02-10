OTELCO : makes Chromebook donation to Brindlee Mountain Primary School

31 Chromebooks and $655 in employee contributions donated in the wake of tornado damage

Pictured from left to right: OTELCO employees Cindy Sims and Roxanne Stewart, BMPS Secretary April Henry, Principal Terry Allen, OTELCO employees Tracy Scheckel and Andrew Patton

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

UNION GROVE, Alabama (February 10, 2020) - On January 11, the Brindlee Mountain Primary School, serving Pre-K through 2nd grade students, was destroyed by an EF-2 tornado. While no one was harmed in the incident, the school and all teaching supplies were lost and students have been relocated to space on the high school campus until a new primary school is built.

OTELCO has served the community for more than 60 years, and many employees have deep rooted connections to the area. When OTELCO became aware of the devastation at the school, the company sought to help rebuild by providing the school with 31 new Chromebooks, a popular teaching tool.

A company-wide call for support resulted in an additional $655 in cash and gift card donations from OTELCO employees across the company's footprint from Alabama to Maine.

'Our school experienced destruction from a tornado that left our campus a wreck, and that our faculty and staff will never forget for many reasons. While we witnessed the damage, we experienced something truly amazing: the power and strength of a community partnered with the kindnesses and generosity of individuals, churches, businesses, complete strangers, and corporations,' said Brindlee Mountain Primary School Principal Terry Allen. 'Without the help and assistance of businesses like OTELCO, we would not be where we are today. Their kindness will allow us to continue to move forward with our recovery and ensure that we continue to nurture our greatest asset, our students!'

'It is so wonderful to be able to help the Brindlee Mountain Primary School in this way after such a devastating loss,' said Tracy Scheckel, Marketing & Public Relations Manager at OTELCO, who was there to present the Chromebooks. 'I'm proud to work at OTELCO for its generosity and strong community commitment, and I'm honored to work with such a generous caring team of coworkers.'

Kindergartener Dante Clements and second grader Baylee Moore lend a hand Assistant Superintendent Alan Garner

Principal Terry Allen and Rodney Ballew Andrew Patton unloads chromebooks

