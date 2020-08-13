Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Otelco Inc.    OTEL

OTELCO INC.

(OTEL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

OTELCO : welcomes new employees in multiple Maine offices

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/13/2020 | 09:43am EDT

OTELCO is pleased to welcome a number of new employees in Maine.

Marc Vanderwood joins OTELCO as Director of IT in the company's New Gloucester office. Vanderwood has a Bachelors of Business Management degree from the University of Alaska Fairbanks and has been in IT Management for over 20 years. He is a resident of Oxford.

Also in New Gloucester, Michael Fontaine joins OTELCO as a Financial Analyst. Fontaine has his Master's in Finance and before joining OTELCO was a Corporate Controller for a manufacturing company. He lives in Monmouth.

In its Bangor office, Tai Bishop joins OTELCO as a Technical Support Technician. Bishop worked previously as a Service Provider Manager. He attends Southern New Hampshire University for Information Technology and is a resident of Bangor.

Additionally, Buddwood Shain joins the Bangor office as an OSP Field Technician. Shain brings 22 years of telecom experience to OTELCO.

Roland Laliberty will serve as an OSP Technician in OTELCO's Gray office. Laliberty lives in New Gloucester.

Disclaimer

Otelco Inc. published this content on 05 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2020 13:42:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about OTELCO INC.
09:43aOTELCO : welcomes new employees in multiple Maine offices
PU
08/04OTELCO INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statement..
AQ
08/04OTELCO : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
08/04Otelco Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial and Operational Results
GL
07/28ALERT : Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Otelco Inc.
BU
07/27Otelco announces release date for second quarter 2020 results
GL
07/27OTELCO INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financia..
AQ
07/27Otelco Agrees to be Acquired by Oak Hill Capital
GL
05/29OTELCO : Welcomes New Hires in Maine
PU
05/15OTELCO INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 62,8 M - -
Net income 2019 7,80 M - -
Net Debt 2019 67,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 4,41x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 39,4 M 39,4 M -
EV / Sales 2018 1,86x
EV / Sales 2019 1,61x
Nbr of Employees 201
Free-Float 42,4%
Chart OTELCO INC.
Duration : Period :
Otelco Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OTELCO INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Richard A. Clark President, CEO, COO & Director
Stephen Philip McCall Chairman
Curtis Lee Garner Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Howard James Haug Independent Director
Norman C. Frost Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OTELCO INC.14.89%39
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-4.56%242 490
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-3.23%92 717
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG3.71%84 707
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY-5.01%51 569
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY PJSC0.98%39 114
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group