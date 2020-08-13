OTELCO : welcomes new employees in multiple Maine offices

OTELCO is pleased to welcome a number of new employees in Maine.

Marc Vanderwood joins OTELCO as Director of IT in the company's New Gloucester office. Vanderwood has a Bachelors of Business Management degree from the University of Alaska Fairbanks and has been in IT Management for over 20 years. He is a resident of Oxford.

Also in New Gloucester, Michael Fontaine joins OTELCO as a Financial Analyst. Fontaine has his Master's in Finance and before joining OTELCO was a Corporate Controller for a manufacturing company. He lives in Monmouth.

In its Bangor office, Tai Bishop joins OTELCO as a Technical Support Technician. Bishop worked previously as a Service Provider Manager. He attends Southern New Hampshire University for Information Technology and is a resident of Bangor.

Additionally, Buddwood Shain joins the Bangor office as an OSP Field Technician. Shain brings 22 years of telecom experience to OTELCO.

Roland Laliberty will serve as an OSP Technician in OTELCO's Gray office. Laliberty lives in New Gloucester.