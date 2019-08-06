Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Otelco Inc    OTEL

OTELCO INC

(OTEL)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Otelco : 44th Annual Missouri River Festival of the Arts – Boonville, MO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2019 | 05:05pm EDT

Date: August 22, 23 & 24 2019
Place: Historic Thespian Hall (522 Main Street Boonville, MO)

The Friends of Historic Boonville are pleased to announce that the 44th Annual Missouri River Festival of the Arts will be held August 22-24 at historic Thespian Hall c. 1855-57 in Boonville, Missouri. The Missouri River Festival of the Arts is the oldest performing arts festival in the state of Missouri and is held in the oldest theatre in continuous use west of the Allegheny Mountains.

Under the artistic direction of David Halen, Concertmaster of the Saint Louis Symphony Orchestra as well as the Aspen Music Festival, there will be a combination of both symphonies to create a one of a kind festival! Mr. Halen has planned the following outstanding lineup of performances: (performances are subject to last minutes changes or additions as necessary to provide the finest quality programming).

  • Thursday, August 22 - THE STRINGS HAVE IT…An evening with David Halen and Friends. Thursday evening will include David's tribute to our dear friend, Cathy Barton Para.
  • Friday, August 23 - FROM BROADWAY TO BOONVILLE - with LOVE! Patron evening to follow at Turner Hall.
  • Saturday, August 24 - SYMPHONIC SPLENDOR, featuring a full orchestra performing Beethoven's Symphony No. 3 and Tchaikovsky's Piano Concerto No. 1. Festival Finale to follow at Turner Hall.

All performances begin at 7:30pm. Doors open at 7:00 pm each evening.

Series Tickets

$75 (all 3 nights)

Thursday: $30

Friday: $30

Saturday: $30

Purchase by phone: 660-882-7977 or 888-588-1477

Or on-line at: www.friendsofhistoricboonvillemo.org

Patron memberships are also available. If you are interested in becoming a Patron of the Festival, please call the Friends office at 660-882-7977. Patron information can be found here.

Visual Art Exhibit

Historic Hain House (c.1836)
412 Fourth Street

The Missouri River Festival of the Arts Visual Art Exhibit opens on Wednesday, August 21 at 6:00 p.m. with an Opening Reception at the historic Hain House, c. 1832, 412 Fourth Street in Boonville.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet this year's featured artist, Mike Seat, as well as be the first to view the exhibition. Art will be available for purchase.

PURCHASE FESTIVAL TICKETS!!

  • Wednesday, August 21 6:00 p.m.
  • Opening Reception (sponsored by Edward Jones)
  • Thursday, August 22 6:00- 7:15 p.m.
  • Friday, August 23 6:00 - 7:15 p.m.
  • Saturday, August 24 Noon - 7:15 p.m.
Visit the Friends of Historic Boonville website for more information or call (660) 882-7977

Disclaimer

Otelco Inc. published this content on 06 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2019 21:04:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OTELCO INC
05:05pOTELCO : 44th Annual Missouri River Festival of the Arts – Boonville, MO
PU
08/02OTELCO : Cullman Ghost Walk – Cullman, AL
PU
08/01OTELCO'S SUMMER STREAMING SERIES STE : Deciding Where to Watch
PU
08/01OTELCO : Grey Blueberry Festival – Gray, ME
PU
07/26OTELCO : Locust Fork River Float – Blountsville, AL
PU
07/25OTELCO SUMMER STREAMING SERIES STEP : Finding the Right Device
PU
07/24OTELCO : Hollis Pirate Fest – Hollis, ME
PU
07/23OTELCO : grows Alabama team with new I & R Technicians
PU
07/23OTELCO : Cullman Elks Drawdown – Cullman, AL
PU
07/22OTELCO : Ozark Cigar Box Guitar Music Festival – Warsaw, MO
PU
More news
Chart OTELCO INC
Duration : Period :
Otelco Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OTELCO INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Robert J. Souza President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Philip McCall Chairman
Richard Clark Chief Operating Officer
Curtis Lee Garner Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Howard James Haug Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OTELCO INC-9.71%50
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-1.12%228 390
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP9.33%86 194
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-1.09%77 732
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%57 585
BCE INC.13.05%41 564
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group