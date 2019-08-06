Otelco : 44th Annual Missouri River Festival of the Arts – Boonville, MO

Date: August 22, 23 & 24 2019

Place: Historic Thespian Hall (522 Main Street Boonville, MO)

The Friends of Historic Boonville are pleased to announce that the 44th Annual Missouri River Festival of the Arts will be held August 22-24 at historic Thespian Hall c. 1855-57 in Boonville, Missouri. The Missouri River Festival of the Arts is the oldest performing arts festival in the state of Missouri and is held in the oldest theatre in continuous use west of the Allegheny Mountains.

Under the artistic direction of David Halen, Concertmaster of the Saint Louis Symphony Orchestra as well as the Aspen Music Festival, there will be a combination of both symphonies to create a one of a kind festival! Mr. Halen has planned the following outstanding lineup of performances: (performances are subject to last minutes changes or additions as necessary to provide the finest quality programming).

Thursday, August 22 - THE STRINGS HAVE IT…An evening with David Halen and Friends. Thursday evening will include David's tribute to our dear friend, Cathy Barton Para.

Friday, August 23 - FROM BROADWAY TO BOONVILLE - with LOVE! Patron evening to follow at Turner Hall.

Saturday, August 24 - SYMPHONIC SPLENDOR, featuring a full orchestra performing Beethoven's Symphony No. 3 and Tchaikovsky's Piano Concerto No. 1. Festival Finale to follow at Turner Hall.

All performances begin at 7:30pm. Doors open at 7:00 pm each evening.

$75 (all 3 nights)

Thursday: $30

Friday: $30

Saturday: $30

Purchase by phone: 660-882-7977 or 888-588-1477

Or on-line at: www.friendsofhistoricboonvillemo.org

Patron memberships are also available. If you are interested in becoming a Patron of the Festival, please call the Friends office at 660-882-7977. Patron information can be found here.

Historic Hain House (c.1836)

412 Fourth Street

The Missouri River Festival of the Arts Visual Art Exhibit opens on Wednesday, August 21 at 6:00 p.m. with an Opening Reception at the historic Hain House, c. 1832, 412 Fourth Street in Boonville.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet this year's featured artist, Mike Seat, as well as be the first to view the exhibition. Art will be available for purchase.

