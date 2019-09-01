Otelco : 66th Annual Blount County Fair – Oneonta, AL

Picture courtesy of the Blount County -Oneonta Agri-Business Center website.

Date: September 10-14

Time: Mon-Tues 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Thurs-Sat 5:00 PM - 11:00 PM

(Arena Closes at 10 pm, Midway Closes at 11 pm)

Place: 500 New Street

​Oneonta, Alabama 35121

As one of only 22 county fairs throughout the state, we are indeed fortunate that the Jaycees saw fit to begin this family tradition for Blount County in 1953.

The Blount County Fair features a professionally managed and family-friendly midway full of rides to suit all ages, as well as great food including the traditional fair fare like funnel cakes, cotton candy, popcorn, nachos, and more!

Inside the exhibition hall, you will find a multitude of booths sponsored by various area businesses, as well as community service organizations, churches, and other non-profit organizations. You will be able to register to win door prizes at many of the booths. You will also see booths created by youth clubs such as 4-H, FCCLA, FFA, and other organizations. Check back later to see a list of registered booth vendors closer to Fair time.

In addition to booths, you'll find displayed hundreds of items entered, from garden vegetables, canned goods, flowers, quilts, paintings, photography, flowers, crafts, clothing, and a whole lot more! These individuals compete for prize ribbons and a small monetary prize. Check back for the 'premium list' of all areas of competition; this list will soon be available on this website.

There are also livestock shows including:

Junior Market Lamb Show

Beef Cattle Show (includes Junior Feeder Steer Show & Junior Beef Heifer Show)

Blount County 4-H Chick-Chain

The book contains directions for booths, fair schedule, premium list, and ads from our sponsors! Check it out today in the flipbook version by clicking the above button.

$5 GATE ADMISSION FOR EVERYONE

Free Gate Admission for 2 Years & Younger

$10 ARMBANDS TO RIDE ALL RIDES

Children under 32 inches in height cannot ride due to insurance and concerns for the safety of the child. Individual tickets may be available for individual kiddie rides. Children over 32 inches in height CAN ride rides with an armband purchase (Includes kiddie rides. Some bigger rides have height restrictions.)

For more information, you can visit the fair online at www.bcoabc.com/fair.