Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Otelco Inc    OTEL

OTELCO INC

(OTEL)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Otelco : 66th Annual Blount County Fair – Oneonta, AL

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/01/2019 | 08:07am EDT

Picture courtesy of the Blount County -Oneonta Agri-Business Center website.

Date: September 10-14
Time: Mon-Tues 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Thurs-Sat 5:00 PM - 11:00 PM
(Arena Closes at 10 pm, Midway Closes at 11 pm)
Place: 500 New Street
​Oneonta, Alabama 35121

As one of only 22 county fairs throughout the state, we are indeed fortunate that the Jaycees saw fit to begin this family tradition for Blount County in 1953.

The Blount County Fair features a professionally managed and family-friendly midway full of rides to suit all ages, as well as great food including the traditional fair fare like funnel cakes, cotton candy, popcorn, nachos, and more!

Inside the exhibition hall, you will find a multitude of booths sponsored by various area businesses, as well as community service organizations, churches, and other non-profit organizations. You will be able to register to win door prizes at many of the booths. You will also see booths created by youth clubs such as 4-H, FCCLA, FFA, and other organizations. Check back later to see a list of registered booth vendors closer to Fair time.

In addition to booths, you'll find displayed hundreds of items entered, from garden vegetables, canned goods, flowers, quilts, paintings, photography, flowers, crafts, clothing, and a whole lot more! These individuals compete for prize ribbons and a small monetary prize. Check back for the 'premium list' of all areas of competition; this list will soon be available on this website.

There are also livestock shows including:

  • Junior Market Lamb Show
  • Beef Cattle Show (includes Junior Feeder Steer Show & Junior Beef Heifer Show)
  • Blount County 4-H Chick-Chain
Click Here to View the 2019 County Fair Book

The book contains directions for booths, fair schedule, premium list, and ads from our sponsors! Check it out today in the flipbook version by clicking the above button.

Admission

$5 GATE ADMISSION FOR EVERYONE
Free Gate Admission for 2 Years & Younger

$10 ARMBANDS TO RIDE ALL RIDES
Children under 32 inches in height cannot ride due to insurance and concerns for the safety of the child. Individual tickets may be available for individual kiddie rides. Children over 32 inches in height CAN ride rides with an armband purchase (Includes kiddie rides. Some bigger rides have height restrictions.)

For More Information

For more information, you can visit the fair online at www.bcoabc.com/fair.

Disclaimer

Otelco Inc. published this content on 01 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2019 12:06:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OTELCO INC
08:07aOTELCO : 66th Annual Blount County Fair – Oneonta, AL
PU
08/30BOOGIE BOTTOMS : Rally by the River – Blountsville, AL
PU
08/30OTELCO : Big Fish Bright Future Bass & Crappie Fishing Tournament – Clinto..
PU
08/29OTELCO : Progressive Dinner – Blackwater, MO
PU
08/28OTELCO : Get the Red Out – Warrensburg, MO
PU
08/23LETTER TO THE EDITOR : Maine's connectivity depends on passage of Broadband as i..
PU
08/23OTELCO : How Individual Citizens Can Start a Municipal Broadband Conversation in..
PU
08/23OTELCO : How Individual Citizens Can Start a Broadband Conversation in their Com..
PU
08/15OTELCO : Enriching Lives and Thriving Communities Through Municipal Broadband
PU
08/14OTELCO : Virtual Reality Moonwalk with Makerspace Workshops – Leverett, MA
PU
More news
Chart OTELCO INC
Duration : Period :
Otelco Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OTELCO INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Robert J. Souza President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Philip McCall Chairman
Richard Clark Chief Operating Officer
Curtis Lee Garner Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Howard James Haug Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OTELCO INC-25.17%41
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS3.45%240 550
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP13.70%89 554
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG2.40%79 159
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%52 787
BCE INC.16.82%42 638
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group