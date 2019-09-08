Otelco : Antique Farm Equipment Show – Cole Camp MO

Picture courtesy of the Cole Camp Antique Tractor Association.

Date: Thu, Sep 26 - Sat, Sep 28

Time: 11:00 am - 4:00 pm

Place: The Cole Camp Antique Tractor Association

Hwy 52 Cole Camp, MO 65325

The Cole Camp Antique Tractor Association presents this fun and historical event. Along with antique farm equipment on display, the show features tractor pulls, a sawmill in action, apple cider press, straw balling and the much-anticipated equipment and tractor parade. Visit Oktoberfest in downtown Cole Camp, MO and then take a shuttle 'back in time' to the Antique Farm Equipment Show.