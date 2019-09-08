Log in
Otelco : Antique Farm Equipment Show – Cole Camp MO

09/08/2019 | 10:12am EDT

Picture courtesy of the Cole Camp Antique Tractor Association.

Date: Thu, Sep 26 - Sat, Sep 28
Time: 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Place: The Cole Camp Antique Tractor Association
Hwy 52 Cole Camp, MO 65325

The Cole Camp Antique Tractor Association presents this fun and historical event. Along with antique farm equipment on display, the show features tractor pulls, a sawmill in action, apple cider press, straw balling and the much-anticipated equipment and tractor parade. Visit Oktoberfest in downtown Cole Camp, MO and then take a shuttle 'back in time' to the Antique Farm Equipment Show.

For more information visit the event on Facebook.

Disclaimer

Otelco Inc. published this content on 08 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2019 14:11:05 UTC
