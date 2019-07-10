Otelco : Art With a Soul Summer Art Camp – Cullman, AL

Picture courtesy of the Cullman Chamber of Commerce website.

Date: July 22 - 26

Time: 10:00 am - 2:00 pm

Place: The Banquet Hall at the Link, the Old Abundant Grace building in East Cullman

This annual summer camp helps kids ages 7- 14 learn art skills such as:

Watercolors

Acrylics

Oils

Pastels

Sketching

3D Projects with Recycled Art Supplies

At the end of the week, there will be a student art show where parents and community members can come out to support the young artists. Space is limited so reserve a spot asap by contacting Laura Walker by email (#ob#ybfgynj95#at#lnubb.pbz#ob#) or on Facebook. Registration is $80, and covers all supplies.