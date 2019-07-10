Otelco : Art With a Soul Summer Art Camp – Cullman, AL

Picture courtesy of the Cullman Chamber of Commerce website.
Date: July 22 - 26
Time: 10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Place: The Banquet Hall at the Link, the Old Abundant Grace building in East Cullman
This annual summer camp helps kids ages 7- 14 learn art skills such as:
-
Watercolors
-
Acrylics
-
Oils
-
Pastels
-
Sketching
-
3D Projects with Recycled Art Supplies
At the end of the week, there will be a student art show where parents and community members can come out to support the young artists. Space is limited so reserve a spot asap by contacting Laura Walker by email (#ob#ybfgynj95#at#lnubb.pbz#ob#) or on Facebook. Registration is $80, and covers all supplies.
