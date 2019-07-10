Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Otelco Inc    OTEL

OTELCO INC

(OTEL)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Otelco : Art With a Soul Summer Art Camp – Cullman, AL

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/10/2019 | 08:08am EDT

Picture courtesy of the Cullman Chamber of Commerce website.

Date: July 22 - 26
Time: 10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Place: The Banquet Hall at the Link, the Old Abundant Grace building in East Cullman

This annual summer camp helps kids ages 7- 14 learn art skills such as:

  • Watercolors
  • Acrylics
  • Oils
  • Pastels
  • Sketching
  • 3D Projects with Recycled Art Supplies

At the end of the week, there will be a student art show where parents and community members can come out to support the young artists. Space is limited so reserve a spot asap by contacting Laura Walker by email (#ob#ybfgynj95#at#lnubb.pbz#ob#) or on Facebook. Registration is $80, and covers all supplies.

Disclaimer

Otelco Inc. published this content on 10 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2019 12:07:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OTELCO INC
08:08aOTELCO : Art With a Soul Summer Art Camp – Cullman, AL
PU
07/09OTELCO : Announces Release Date for Second Quarter 2019 Results and Additional F..
PU
07/09OTELCO INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Results of Operations and Financial Cond..
AQ
07/09Otelco Announces Release Date for Second Quarter 2019 Results and Additional ..
GL
07/09OTELCO : 9 to 5 the Musical at the Arrow Rock LyceumTheater – Arrow Rock, ..
PU
07/08OTELCO INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements an..
AQ
07/08OTELCO : Farmington Summer Fest – Farmington, ME
PU
07/07OTELCO : Music in the Park – Old Town, ME
PU
07/06OTELCO : Dan Kane Singers Concert in the Park – Granby, MA
PU
07/05OTELCO : Locust Fork River Float – Blountsville, AL
PU
More news
Chart OTELCO INC
Duration : Period :
Otelco Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OTELCO INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Robert J. Souza President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Philip McCall Chairman
Richard Clark Chief Operating Officer
Curtis Lee Garner Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Howard James Haug Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OTELCO INC-8.78%51
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS0.34%241 153
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP13.88%90 011
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG4.32%82 098
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%55 779
SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED18.90%42 674
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About