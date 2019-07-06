Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Otelco Inc    OTEL

OTELCO INC

(OTEL)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 07/05 03:59:50 pm
14.9 USD   -0.43%
08:08aOTELCO : Dan Kane Singers Concert in the Park – Granby, MA
PU
07/05OTELCO : Blount-Oneonta Chamber Volunteer Fair
PU
07/05OTELCO : Locust Fork River Float – Blountsville, AL
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Otelco : Dan Kane Singers Concert in the Park – Granby, MA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/06/2019 | 08:08am EDT

Picture courtesy of the Dan Kane Singers website.

Date: July 16
Time: 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Place: Dufresne Park
32 Kendall Street
Granby, MA01033

The Friends of the Elderly are sponsoring a free concert in the park, featuring the Dan Kane Singers. The Dan Kane Singers were a beloved 150 member singing group who called Springfield Symphony Hall and the MassMutual Center home for years. Their huge sold out concerts were sponsored by Peter Pan and The Big Y Corporations. The adult group proudly showcased fantastic adult singers while upcoming young stars spotlighting their incredible talents.

This reputation continues today with Dan Kane and Friends. Dan has been a teacher in the Westfield Public School system for over 33 years. He performed for President Bill Clinton in Washington, produced a Christmas TV special on public TV57 and has recorded dozens of CDs with the areas best musicians and singers.

Disclaimer

Otelco Inc. published this content on 06 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2019 12:07:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OTELCO INC
08:08aOTELCO : Dan Kane Singers Concert in the Park – Granby, MA
PU
07/05OTELCO : Locust Fork River Float – Blountsville, AL
PU
07/05OTELCO : Blount-Oneonta Chamber Volunteer Fair
PU
07/04PASSWORD BEST PRACTICES : Keeping Your Online Accounts Secure
PU
07/04OTELCO : The Wheelmen 52nd National Meet – Sedalia, MO
PU
07/02OTELCO : Corks and Chefs – Guntersville, AL
PU
07/02OTELCO : Mountain Lakes Triathlon – Guntersville, AL
PU
07/01OTELCO : Oneonta Public Library July Events – Oneonta, AL
PU
07/01OTELCO : Pineland Farms July Events – New Gloucester, ME
PU
05/18OTELCO : announces leadership change
AQ
More news
Chart OTELCO INC
Duration : Period :
Otelco Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OTELCO INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Robert J. Souza President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Philip McCall Chairman
Richard Clark Chief Operating Officer
Curtis Lee Garner Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Howard James Haug Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OTELCO INC-7.85%51
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS3.40%240 409
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP15.91%89 128
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG4.32%82 053
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%55 784
SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED22.34%42 482
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About