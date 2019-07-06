Otelco : Dan Kane Singers Concert in the Park – Granby, MA

Picture courtesy of the Dan Kane Singers website.
Date: July 16
Time: 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Place: Dufresne Park
32 Kendall Street
Granby, MA01033
The Friends of the Elderly are sponsoring a free concert in the park, featuring the Dan Kane Singers. The Dan Kane Singers were a beloved 150 member singing group who called Springfield Symphony Hall and the MassMutual Center home for years. Their huge sold out concerts were sponsored by Peter Pan and The Big Y Corporations. The adult group proudly showcased fantastic adult singers while upcoming young stars spotlighting their incredible talents.
This reputation continues today with Dan Kane and Friends. Dan has been a teacher in the Westfield Public School system for over 33 years. He performed for President Bill Clinton in Washington, produced a Christmas TV special on public TV57 and has recorded dozens of CDs with the areas best musicians and singers.
