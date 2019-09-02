Otelco : Fall Festival – Lincoln, MO

Date: September 13th
Time: 2:00 - 7:00 pm
Place: Lincoln Community Care Center
205 Timberline Dr, Lincoln, MO 65338
Fricay, September 13, 2019.
The Lincoln Community Care Center is hosting it's first Fall Festival for our residents and community members Games are planned from 2 - 4 pm for kids including turtle races, cake walk, a duck pond and more. From 4 - 7 pm you can enjoy live music provided by Crossfire South Band. In addition, you can enjoy a pulled pork dinner for $6. It is sure to be a fun afternoon and evening for the whole family.
