Otelco : Fall Festival – Lincoln, MO

Date: September 13th

Time: 2:00 - 7:00 pm

Place: Lincoln Community Care Center

205 Timberline Dr, Lincoln, MO 65338

The Lincoln Community Care Center is hosting it's first Fall Festival for our residents and community members Games are planned from 2 - 4 pm for kids including turtle races, cake walk, a duck pond and more. From 4 - 7 pm you can enjoy live music provided by Crossfire South Band. In addition, you can enjoy a pulled pork dinner for $6. It is sure to be a fun afternoon and evening for the whole family.