Otelco : Fall Market – Lincoln, MO

Date: Saturday, September 14

Time: 9:00 am to 5:00 pm

Place: Big City Park (across from hare Park)

Fordney Rd., Lincoln Mo

The Lincoln Chamber of Commerce is once again hosting it's annual Fall Market. Admission is free. As always there will be a variety of vendors for your shopping enjoyment.

Do you have an amazing Chili recipe? Come pit your skills at this friendly competition. Entry fee is $15 per contestant. Cooking starts at 1 pm. Judging will be at 3:45 and for a $3 donation, the public can begin sampling at 4 pm. Also new this year will be Kids activities, a pumpkin carving contest, pumpkin races, and a fall dessert contest.

For questions or more information about the Chili cook-off call 816 204 7384. Vendor booth spaces are still available for $15. Call 660 723 1067 to reserve a vendor spot or with any other questions.