Date: Thu, Sep 26
Time: 6:00pm - 9:00pm
Place: Pineland Farms
16 Pineland Drive
New Gloucester ME 04260
Graze at Pineland Farms strives to increase awareness about the importance of supporting local and sustainable producers. Their goal is to strengthen local communities and economies while creating new and sustainable income streams for local family farmers. They also feature local craft beer, spirit and wines producers.
An evening at Graze at Pineland Farms begins at 6 pm where there will be a cocktail hour, followed by a five-course amuse-bouche style dinner. Each course is paired with a local beverage vendor, all on beautiful Pineland Farms Campus. We are also pleased to announce a portion of ticket sales will be donated to a nonprofit, that will be announced before or at the event.
FAQs
What if I have a dietary restriction?
Graze is more than happy to accommodate any dietary restrictions or food allergies if notified in advance. You can notify us by emailing #ob#puevfgvan#at#guroynpxgvrpb.pbz#ob#or by calling (207) 761-6665.
Will there be assigned seating?
Yes, if you would like to sit with a party that has booked separately, please notify Pinland by emailing #ob#puevfgvan#at#guroynpxgvrpb.pbz#ob#or by calling (207) 761-6665.
Are there ID or minimum age requirements to enter the event?
All ages are welcome, please bring your ID for age verification.
Do I have to bring my printed ticket to the event?
Yes, but no worries if you forget it, we will have a person checking names at the door.
What are my parking options?
There is parking at the venue.
For menu information and other questions, please call 207-761-6665
Disclaimer
