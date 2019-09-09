Otelco : Graze at Pineland Farms – New Gloucester, ME

Date: Thu, Sep 26

Time: 6:00pm - 9:00pm

Place: Pineland Farms

16 Pineland Drive

New Gloucester ME 04260

Graze at Pineland Farms strives to increase awareness about the importance of supporting local and sustainable producers. Their goal is to strengthen local communities and economies while creating new and sustainable income streams for local family farmers. They also feature local craft beer, spirit and wines producers.

An evening at Graze at Pineland Farms begins at 6 pm where there will be a cocktail hour, followed by a five-course amuse-bouche style dinner. Each course is paired with a local beverage vendor, all on beautiful Pineland Farms Campus. We are also pleased to announce a portion of ticket sales will be donated to a nonprofit, that will be announced before or at the event.

Graze is more than happy to accommodate any dietary restrictions or food allergies if notified in advance. You can notify us by emailing #ob#puevfgvan#at#guroynpxgvrpb.pbz#ob#or by calling (207) 761-6665.

Yes, if you would like to sit with a party that has booked separately, please notify Pinland by emailing #ob#puevfgvan#at#guroynpxgvrpb.pbz#ob#or by calling (207) 761-6665.

All ages are welcome, please bring your ID for age verification.

Yes, but no worries if you forget it, we will have a person checking names at the door.

There is parking at the venue.