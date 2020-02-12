Otelco : How the Internet has changed the way we do business

Log in
02/12/2020 | 08:51pm EST

The Internet has changed so many aspects of day-to-day life, not to mention the advancements in the way businesses operate. Over the next few months, we're taking a closer look at how the Internet has changed our way of doing things, and this week we're focusing on how the Internet has changed the way we do business.

Widespread connectivity

For better or worse, we're all constantly connected, no matter where we are, to our work by devices that we carry with us at all times. This makes working on the go easy by allowing remote access to email accounts, important files, and other necessary data to keep you in the loop and able to collaborate on important projects even if you're not in the office.

Instant communication

Gone are the days of waiting for faxes and snail-mail. Communication is easier than ever, allowing employees to stay on track with clients and each other, and providing companies with opportunities to easily reach out to clients via social media or online chat functions. Teams are able to communicate with a few keystrokes, allowing for quick, easy responses that help move projects along.

A new kind of employee

One product of constant connectivity is the evolution of the typical employee. With workers able to stay in touch and on top of projects no matter where they are, telecommuting and remote working are on the rise. Employees are no longer tied to a desk, and companies are able to offer jobs to the most qualified individuals, wherever they are.

Easy collaboration

Whether employees are working in entirely different offices or sitting a few desks apart, there are a number of collaboration tools that take working together to a whole new level. We've talked about Office 365's SharePoint and Microsoft Teams, and there are dozens of other platforms available for teams to track projects, assign tasks, and chat with each other.

E-commerce

These days, there are constant advancements in solutions for businesses that sell products or services online. Consumers are now used to having the option to seek out, research, and purchase the item they're looking for without leaving the comfort of their home. For sellers, it's more important than ever to ensure that experience is a hassle-free one, and there are countless tools that make selling online easy.

Broader business risks

As new technologies are embraced in the business realm, there are also inevitably new risks associated with these advancements. Stay on top of threats to your business, be diligent in backing up important business files, and consider working with a Managed Service Provider to keep your business safe. If you sell goods or services online, you can help keep your customers safe by ensuring they're up to date on online shopping security.

Disclaimer

Otelco Inc. published this content on 12 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2020 01:50:09 UTC
