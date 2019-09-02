Otelco : Mozarkit Rock & Gen Show – Lincoln, MO

Date: September 20, 21 & 22

Time: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

Place: Mike Hare Memorial Field

20 miles south of Sedalia on HWY 65

Lincoln, MO

Don't miss the 60th Annual Rock & Gem Show sponsored by the Mozarkite Society of Lincoln. Lincoln is the home of the Missouri state rock, Mozarkite. This annual show will be held at Mike Hare Memorial Field in Lincoln MO. You can enjoy free admission, register for free door prizes and participate in public digs for Mozarkite during this event.