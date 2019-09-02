Log in
Otelco : Mozarkit Rock & Gen Show – Lincoln, MO

09/02/2019 | 08:35am EDT

Date: September 20, 21 & 22
Time: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Place: Mike Hare Memorial Field
20 miles south of Sedalia on HWY 65
Lincoln, MO

Don't miss the 60th Annual Rock & Gem Show sponsored by the Mozarkite Society of Lincoln. Lincoln is the home of the Missouri state rock, Mozarkite. This annual show will be held at Mike Hare Memorial Field in Lincoln MO. You can enjoy free admission, register for free door prizes and participate in public digs for Mozarkite during this event.

For more information contact Karl Parsons 301-641-5188 or Kelly Blum 816-835-2044.

Disclaimer

Otelco Inc. published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 12:34:05 UTC
