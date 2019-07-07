Otelco : Music in the Park – Old Town, ME

Time: 6:300 pm
Place: Riverfront Park, Old Town
Bring your blankets and chairs and join us at Riverfront Park for an evening of great, free, music. Remember the Riverfront Park is a tobacco-free zone.
The Summer schedule is as follows:
-
July 11- 195th Army Band: A 30 Piece Concert Band
-
July 18- Novel Jazz: Keeping the music of Duke Ellington and Bill Strayhorn Alive and Swinging
-
July 25-Great North Woods: American Acoustic Music for the Soul
-
August 1-Fodhla: Irish music from Portland and Boston
-
August 8-Mainely Country: Local Crowd-Pleasing Country Rock
-
August 15 (August 22 Rain Date)-Flash in the Pans: One of the Largest Community Steel Drum Bands in the United States
In the event of rain, the concert will be held at the Old Town Museum, 353 Main Street.
For Details: 827-3972
