Otelco : New Gloucester Community Fair – New Gloucester, ME

Picture courtesy of the New Gloucester Community Fair Facebook page.

Date: Saturday, August 17th, 2019

Time: 9:00 am - 3:00 pm

Place: New Gloucester Fairgrounds

106 Bald Hill Rd., New Gloucester, ME 04260

The New Gloucester Community Fair is a great opportunity to experience the wonderful sense of community small-town Maine has to offer. There will be many fun activities, such as:

Food Trucks

Bands

Car Show

Vendors

Animals

Kids Zone

Magician

Demonstrations

OTELCO is a proud sponsor of the fair and will be bringing a truck for the Touch a Truck portion of the event. We hope to see you there!

For more information, please you can: