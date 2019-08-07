Log in
Otelco : New Gloucester Community Fair – New Gloucester, ME

08/07/2019 | 12:40pm EDT

Date: Saturday, August 17th, 2019
Time: 9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Place: New Gloucester Fairgrounds
106 Bald Hill Rd., New Gloucester, ME 04260

The New Gloucester Community Fair is a great opportunity to experience the wonderful sense of community small-town Maine has to offer. There will be many fun activities, such as:

  • Food Trucks
  • Bands
  • Car Show
  • Vendors
  • Animals
  • Kids Zone
  • Magician
  • Demonstrations

OTELCO is a proud sponsor of the fair and will be bringing a truck for the Touch a Truck portion of the event. We hope to see you there!

For More Information

For more information, please you can:

Disclaimer

Otelco Inc. published this content on 07 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2019 16:39:04 UTC
