Otelco : New Gloucester Community Fair – New Gloucester, ME

Date: Saturday, August 17th, 2019
Time: 9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Place: New Gloucester Fairgrounds
106 Bald Hill Rd., New Gloucester, ME 04260
The New Gloucester Community Fair is a great opportunity to experience the wonderful sense of community small-town Maine has to offer. There will be many fun activities, such as:
-
Food Trucks
-
Bands
-
Car Show
-
Vendors
-
Animals
-
Kids Zone
-
Magician
-
Demonstrations
OTELCO is a proud sponsor of the fair and will be bringing a truck for the Touch a Truck portion of the event. We hope to see you there!
For More Information
For more information, please you can:
Disclaimer
Otelco Inc. published this content on 07 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2019 16:39:04 UTC