OTELCO INC

OTELCO INC

(OTEL)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 09/27 01:27:59 pm
11.86 USD   +1.37%
10:18aOTELCO : October Halloween Paranormal Palooza – Cullman, AL
PU
09/26OTELCO : Staying Organized with Outlook
PU
09/25OTELCO : Hayden Day 2019 – Hayden, AL
PU
Otelco : October Halloween Paranormal Palooza – Cullman, AL

09/29/2019 | 10:18am EDT

Picture courtesy of the Cullman town website.

Date: October 11, 2019
Time: 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Place: Village Furniture & Gifts
224 3rd Avenue SE
Cullman,AL35055United States

The paranormal party continues because so many requests have been made to investigate the Village Furniture and Gifts building. This event is part of the month-long Southern Ghost Girls Tours and Paranormal Investigations October Halloween Paranormal Palooza Party and Celebrations 2019! Join the Southern Ghost Girls Tours, as seen on TV, as they lead you on a one of a kind Ghost Walk and Paranormal Investigation of the historic building in Cullman, Alabama that houses Village Furniture and Gifts. For the first time, a public paranormal investigation will be done at this location. You will get a short historical walking tour of part of historic Cullman followed by the interactive paranormal investigation. Explore the building, upstairs and down as you get to use the latest paranormal investigation equipment as seen in many of the popular paranormal ghost tv shows today.

***This event happens rain or shine and if there is rain the history and stories that will be included in the walking tour portion will be told inside. Dare to go where no one has investigated before. Join the October Halloween celebration in costume if you like! Shop some of the unique furniture and gifts Village Furniture has to offer! Don't be scared to join the investigation! *walking tour portion is optional in case you have walking or mobility issues.

FAQs

Are there ID or minimum age requirements to enter the event?

This is a family-friendly event. But please use discretion if bringing small children.

What can I bring into the event?

Cameras and any paranormal investigation equipment.

How can I contact the organizer with any questions?

#ob#yrfyrlulqr7480#at#tznvy.pbz#ob#or text/call 205-305-5098.

Do I have to bring my printed ticket to the event?

No, you may show us the tickets on your phone or electronic device at check-in.

Is my registration fee or ticket transferrable?

You may transfer your ticket to another person in the event you are not able to use it, but you must tell us by contacting the Southern Ghost Girls Tours and telling them who will be using the ticket. If you are unable to attend you may use your ticket at another tour of equal or less value. If the future tour cost more you will just need to pay the difference in the ticket price at the door at check-in.

Disclaimer

Otelco Inc. published this content on 29 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2019 14:17:05 UTC
