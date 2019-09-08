Log in
Otelco Inc

OTELCO INC

(OTEL)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 09/06 03:59:57 pm
11.38 USD   -1.77%
News 
News

Otelco : Oktoberfest – Cole Camp, MO

09/08/2019 | 10:12am EDT

Date: Saturday, September 28th
Time: 9:00 am - 4:30 pm
Place: Downtown Cole Camp, MO

This traditional German festival is Cole Camps ode to the old country. Among Oktoberfests Germanic fare, you can find beer and brats, complemented by traditional German music, dancing, and clothing. Vendors open at 9:30 with everything from pumpkins to Hoola hoops! Then at 10:00 registration opens for the Jimm Maxwell Bicycle Show, which will start at 11:00, followed by an awards ceremony at noon.

After the bicycle show, you can visit the City Park Butterfly Trail for the Monarch butterfly Festival, where among other things beautiful butterflies will be released. Then you can head over to the Prarie Day on Maple St. for birdhouse building, dutch oven cooking and prairie tours on the High Lonesome. If you are still looking for a blast from the past after that there will be shuttles back and forth from the festival to the Antique Farm Equipment Show, where you can watch a sawmill in action, taste the fruits of the antique cider press, and cheer on the tractor pulls.

Oktoberfest is a fun-filled weekend in Cole Camp, and you won't want to miss a single moment of it! For more information visit Oktoberfest on Facebook!

Disclaimer

Otelco Inc. published this content on 08 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2019 14:11:05 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Robert J. Souza President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Philip McCall Chairman
Richard Clark Chief Operating Officer
Curtis Lee Garner Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Howard James Haug Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OTELCO INC-29.62%39
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS4.22%244 272
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP12.81%88 367
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG1.84%79 086
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%54 922
BCE INC.17.37%43 430
