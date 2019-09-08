Otelco : Oktoberfest – Cole Camp, MO

Date: Saturday, September 28th

Time: 9:00 am - 4:30 pm

Place: Downtown Cole Camp, MO

This traditional German festival is Cole Camps ode to the old country. Among Oktoberfests Germanic fare, you can find beer and brats, complemented by traditional German music, dancing, and clothing. Vendors open at 9:30 with everything from pumpkins to Hoola hoops! Then at 10:00 registration opens for the Jimm Maxwell Bicycle Show, which will start at 11:00, followed by an awards ceremony at noon.

After the bicycle show, you can visit the City Park Butterfly Trail for the Monarch butterfly Festival, where among other things beautiful butterflies will be released. Then you can head over to the Prarie Day on Maple St. for birdhouse building, dutch oven cooking and prairie tours on the High Lonesome. If you are still looking for a blast from the past after that there will be shuttles back and forth from the festival to the Antique Farm Equipment Show, where you can watch a sawmill in action, taste the fruits of the antique cider press, and cheer on the tractor pulls.