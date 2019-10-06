Otelco : Rabies Vaccine Clinic – Lyman, ME

Date: October 26th

Time: 9 am - 12 pm

Place: Lyman Town Hall

11 S. Waterboro Rd., Lyman

The Animal Welfare Society Community Veterinary Clinic is providing free vaccines for pets over 12 weeks of age. Cats and dogs are both welcome! All pets must be leased or in a carrier. To receive a three-year vaccine, you must bring your pet's previous rabies certificate or vet record with you. Otherwise, your pet will receive a 1-year vaccine. Downations are encouraged.