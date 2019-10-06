Log in
Otelco Inc.

OTELCO INC.

(OTEL)
News 
News

Otelco : Rabies Vaccine Clinic – Lyman, ME

0
10/06/2019 | 08:42am EDT

Date: October 26th
Time: 9 am - 12 pm
Place: Lyman Town Hall
11 S. Waterboro Rd., Lyman

The Animal Welfare Society Community Veterinary Clinic is providing free vaccines for pets over 12 weeks of age. Cats and dogs are both welcome! All pets must be leased or in a carrier. To receive a three-year vaccine, you must bring your pet's previous rabies certificate or vet record with you. Otherwise, your pet will receive a 1-year vaccine. Downations are encouraged.

For more information please call (207) 292-2424.

Disclaimer

Otelco Inc. published this content on 06 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2019 12:41:06 UTC
Chart OTELCO INC.
Duration : Period :
Otelco Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OTELCO INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Robert J. Souza Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard A. Clark President & Chief Operating Officer
Stephen Philip McCall Chairman
Curtis Lee Garner Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Howard James Haug Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OTELCO INC.0.00%39
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS6.55%249 649
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION16.80%86 700
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG2.11%79 605
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%58 008
BCE INC.19.28%43 568
