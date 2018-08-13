Otelco Reports Second Quarter 2018 Operational and Financial Results

ONEONTA, Ala., Aug. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otelco Inc. (NASDAQ: OTEL), a wireline telecommunications services provider in Alabama, Maine, Massachusetts, Missouri, New Hampshire, Vermont and West Virginia, today announced operational and financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2018. Key operational and financial highlights for Otelco include:

Total revenues of $16.9 million for second quarter 2018.

Operating income of $5.2 million for second quarter 2018.

Net income of $2.9 million for second quarter 2018.

Consolidated EBITDA (as defined below) of $7.1 million for second quarter 2018.

Additional $3.0 million voluntary principal prepayment reduces debt.

“We are pleased with another quarter of solid execution against our strategy,” said Rob Souza, President and CEO of Otelco. “Operating income increased 2.4%, net income increased 89.3% and Consolidated EBITDA increased 1.5% for second quarter 2018 from second quarter 2017. The ratio of debt, net of cash, to Consolidated EBITDA is below 3.0 for the third consecutive quarter.”

SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

Revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2018, declined 3.0%, while Otelco controlled its expenses, allowing operating income to increase 2.4% for the same period, when compared to the three months ended June 30, 2017. Net income increased to $2.9 million in second quarter 2018 from $1.5 million in second quarter 2017, primarily driven by a $1.1 million decrease in interest expense associated with the Company’s new CoBank credit facility. Basic net income per share increased to $0.86 per share for second quarter 2018, compared to $0.46 per share in the same period of 2017.

EBITDA

Consolidated EBITDA (as defined below) was $7.1 million for second quarter 2018, an increase of $0.1 million from the same period last year.

ALTERNATIVE CONNECT AMERICA (COST) MODEL (ACAM)

During 2018, the FCC expanded the ACAM program to provide additional funding to locations that had been initially capped. The Company accepted the FCC’s enhanced ACAM offer in Missouri, which will provide an additional $1.5 million in funding over the ten-year life of the program, which began in 2017. The FCC has also adjusted the budget control payments for 2017 and 2018, which positively affected the Company’s Vermont property, providing a one-time benefit of $0.2 million. Results for the second quarter included the additional ACAM revenue approved by the FCC for investment in Missouri and the positive adjustment in the FCC’s budget controls for Vermont.

CONNECT AMERICA FUND II (CAF II)

Otelco was accepted as a bidder by the FCC in the CAF II auction process that began on July 24, 2018. The FCC has not confirmed the awards from the auction.

NETWORK INVESTMENT

Otelco invested $2.1 million in enhancing its network during second quarter 2018. The Company has installed over 400 route miles of fiber-to-the-home, including approximately 100 route miles in 2018. This growth brings Otelco’s fiber network of transport and fiber-to-the-home to over 2,000 route miles.

BALANCE SHEET

Cash increased to $4.2 million at the end of second quarter from $3.6 million at the end of 2017. During second quarter, the Company reduced the outstanding principal on its credit facility by $4.1 million, including a $3.0 million voluntary prepayment. An additional $1.0 million voluntary prepayment was made on July 31, 2018, reducing the outstanding balance on July 31, 2018, to $79.7 million, or a reduction of 8.4% since the $87.0 million facility was initiated in November 2017. By the end of third quarter 2018, the leverage ratio, as computed in accordance with the credit facility, is expected to fall below 3.0, allowing the Company to benefit from a 0.25% reduction in interest margin to 4.25%. The lower margin will save the Company approximately $0.2 million in interest expense on an annual basis. The Company’s ratio of debt, net of cash, to Consolidated EBITDA (as defined below), declined to 2.87 at June 30, 2018.

INCOME TAXES

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, implemented at the end of 2017, increased bonus depreciation from 50% to 100% and reduced the maximum federal corporate tax rate from 35% to 21%. The Company is expected to reduce its cash federal income tax for the year 2018 by approximately $2.1 million under the new tax law. The provision for income taxes for the three months ended June 30, 2018, decreased 15.6% to $0.8 million from $0.9 million in the three months ended June 30, 2017.

RURAL MUNICIPALITIES

During the second quarter 2018, broadband committees in Hawley, Monroe, Florida and Savoy, Massachusetts, working with WiValley and the Massachusetts Executive Office of Housing and Economic Development, unanimously agreed to engage Otelco as their partner to build and operate a fixed-wireless network using only the $2.0 million in broadband grant money allocated to the towns by Massachusetts. The new network could be operating in Hawley as early as this October, with the other towns to follow by early 2019. The grants are intended to bring high-speed internet to underserved towns, mostly located in western Massachusetts. The WiValley grants will make higher speed service available to over 500 individual locations.

“We look forward to partnering with four more communities to enhance their voice and data services and make them more competitive for the digital future,” commented Rob Souza, President and CEO of Otelco. “Our previous work with the town of Leverett, Massachusetts, demonstrates how municipal partnerships can work to improve communities’ digital access. We expect all approvals and contracts to be finalized before the end of the third quarter.”

BILLING/OPERATIONS SUPPORT SYSTEM REPLACEMENT

For the last two years, Otelco has been planning for a new billing and operations support system that will replace four existing systems. For the month of June, all carrier customers were billed from the new system. As of the end of July, all end user activity – from ordering to provisioning to billing to collecting – is being handled in the new system.

“We have been patient and careful in working with our vendor to create and implement a system we can use to serve all of our customers well into the future,” added Souza. “We are pleased to complete this deliberate process as both our employees and customers make the transition to the new system. In addition to keeping up with every customer’s needs, location, servicing equipment and usage, from long-distance minutes to gigabit ethernet circuits, the system will also enhance our ability to market new products to meet targeted customer requirements. The new system is expected to save us approximately $750,000 annually, approximately half of which was realized in the first half of 2018.

SUMMARY

“As you can see, our employee team has been actively engaged in many initiatives for our customers and stockholders during the past quarter,” continued Souza. “We are focused on enhancing our customer experience, improving available data speeds, adding new customers to the Otelco family and reducing our leverage to give the Company more financial flexibility for the future. While the price of our stock has more than tripled in the last two years, our peers in the industry continue to trade at somewhat higher multiples than Otelco. Generating an improvement in revenue performance while maintaining our focus on cost management should continue to serve our employees, customers and stockholders well into the future.”

OPERATING STATISTICS

Over 53% of the Company’s voice and data access lines serve enterprise customers. Detailed operating information for the period ended June 30, 2018, is shown below:

Otelco Inc. - Key Operating Statistics June 30, March 31, % Change from December 31, % Change from 2018 2018 March 31, 2018 2017 December 31, 2017 Business/Enterprise CLEC Voice lines 15,713 16,030 (2.0 ) % 16,239 (3.2 ) % HPBX seats 11,924 11,369 4.9 % 11,338 5.2 % Data lines 3,218 3,325 (3.2 ) % 3,359 (4.2 ) % Wholesale network lines 2,391 2,398 (0.3 ) % 2,417 (1.1 ) % RLEC Voice lines 15,119 15,212 (0.6 ) % 15,400 (1.8 ) % Data lines 1,576 1,586 (0.6 ) % 1,602 (1.6 ) % Access line equivalents (a) 49,941 49,920 0.0 % 50,355 (0.8 ) % Residential CLEC Voice lines 616 621 (0.8 ) % 628 (1.9 ) % Data lines 2,712 2,792 (2.9 ) % 2,815 (3.7 ) % RLEC Voice lines 18,375 18,725 (1.9 ) % 19,147 (4.0 ) % Data lines 18,370 18,558 (1.0 ) % 18,771 (2.1 ) % Other services 3,421 3,485 (1.8 ) % 3,561 (3.9 ) % Access line equivalents (a) 43,494 44,181 (1.6 ) % 44,922 (3.2 ) % Otelco access line equivalents (a) 93,435 94,101 (0.7 ) % 95,277 (1.9 ) %

(a) The Company defines access line equivalents as retail and wholesale voice lines, data lines (including cable modems, digital subscriber lines, other broadband connections and dedicated data access trunks) and other services (including entertainment and security services).

ABOUT OTELCO

Otelco Inc. provides wireline telecommunications services in Alabama, Maine, Massachusetts, Missouri, New Hampshire, Vermont and West Virginia. The Company’s services include local and long distance telephone, digital high-speed data lines, transport services, network access, cable television and other related services. With more than 93,000 voice and data access lines, which are collectively referred to as access line equivalents, Otelco is among the top 25 largest local exchange carriers in the United States based on number of access lines. Otelco operates eleven incumbent telephone companies serving rural markets, or rural local exchange carriers. It also provides competitive retail and wholesale communications services and technology consulting, managed services and private/hybrid cloud hosting services through several subsidiaries. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.Otelco.com .

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical or current fact constitute forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other unknown factors that could cause the actual results of the Company to be materially different from the historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition to statements which explicitly describe such risks and uncertainties, readers are urged to consider statements labeled with the terms “believes,” “belief,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “plans,” or similar terms to be uncertain and forward-looking. The forward-looking statements contained herein are also subject generally to other risks and uncertainties that are described from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.





OTELCO INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share par value and share amounts) (unaudited with the exception of December 31, 2017 being audited) June 30, December 31, 2018 2017 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,238 $ 3,570 Accounts receivable: Due from subscribers, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $254 and $206, respectively 4,533 4,647 Other 2,196 1,875 Materials and supplies 2,826 2,700 Prepaid expenses 1,285 3,122 Total current assets 15,078 15,914 Property and equipment, net 50,782 50,888 Goodwill 44,976 44,976 Intangible assets, net 1,118 1,328 Investments 1,500 1,632 Interest rate cap 46 - Other assets 150 201 Total assets $ 113,650 $ 114,939 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 705 $ 1,619 Accrued expenses 4,927 4,803 Advance billings and payments 1,558 1,684 Customer deposits 62 58 Current maturity of long-term notes payable, net of debt issuance cost 3,897 3,891 Total current liabilities 11,149 12,055 Deferred income taxes 18,939 18,939 Advance billings and payments 2,294 2,367 Other liabilities 8 13 Long-term notes payable, less current maturities and debt issuance cost 75,079 80,058 Total liabilities 107,469 113,432 Stockholders' equity Class A Common Stock, $.01 par value-authorized 10,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 3,388,624 and 3,346,689 shares, respectively 34 34 Additional paid in capital 4,056 4,285 Retained earnings (deficit) 2,091 (2,812 ) Total stockholders' equity 6,181 1,507 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 113,650 $ 114,939





OTELCO INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Revenues $ 16,890 $ 17,406 $ 33,616 $ 34,786 Operating expenses Cost of services 7,483 8,044 15,447 15,857 Selling, general and administrative expenses 2,428 2,467 5,310 5,174 Depreciation and amortization 1,807 1,842 3,626 3,681 Total operating expenses 11,718 12,353 24,383 24,712 Income from operations 5,172 5,053 9,233 10,074 Other income (expense) Interest expense (1,467 ) (2,571 ) (2,925 ) (5,182 ) Other income 1 - 168 203 Total other expense (1,466 ) (2,571 ) (2,757 ) (4,979 ) Income before income tax expense 3,706 2,482 6,476 5,095 Income tax expense (798 ) (946 ) (1,573 ) (1,951 ) Net income $ 2,908 $ 1,536 $ 4,903 $ 3,144 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 3,388,624 3,346,689 3,388,624 3,346,689 Diluted 3,439,659 3,445,632 3,429,974 3,445,632 Basic net income per common share $ 0.86 $ 0.46 $ 1.45 $ 0.94 Diluted net income per common share $ 0.85 $ 0.45 $ 1.43 $ 0.91





OTELCO INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 2017 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 4,903 $ 3,144 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash flows provided by operating activities: Depreciation 3,458 3,479 Amortization 168 202 Amortization of loan costs 239 621 Provision for uncollectible accounts receivable 163 206 Stock-based compensation 151 166 Payment in kind interest - subordinated debt - 157 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable (370 ) 189 Materials and supplies (126 ) (349 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,888 1,554 Accounts payable and accrued expenses (790 ) (110 ) Advance billings and payments (199 ) 495 Other liabilities - (13 ) Net cash from operating activities 9,485 9,741 Cash flows used in investing activities: Acquisition and construction of property and equipment (3,298 ) (3,758 ) Net cash used in investing activities (3,298 ) (3,758 ) Cash flows used in financing activities: Loan origination costs (37 ) (77 ) Principal repayment of long-term notes payable (5,175 ) (5,125 ) Interest rate cap (46 ) - Retirement of CoBank equity 119 164 Tax withholdings paid on behalf of employees for restricted stock units (380 ) (209 ) Net cash used in financing activities (5,519 ) (5,247 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 668 736 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 3,570 10,538 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 4,238 $ 11,274 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Interest paid $ 2,701 $ 4,456 Income taxes paid $ 435 $ 692 Issuance of Class A common stock $ - $ 1

CONSOLIDATED EBITDA – Consolidated EBITDA is defined as consolidated net income plus consolidated net interest expense, depreciation and amortization, income taxes and certain other fees, expenses and non-cash charges reducing consolidated net income. Consolidated EBITDA is a supplemental measure of the Company’s performance that is not required by, or presented in accordance with, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”). Consolidated EBITDA corresponds to the definition of Consolidated EBITDA in the Company’s credit facility. The lenders under the Company’s credit facility utilize this measure to determine compliance with credit facility requirements. The Company uses Consolidated EBITDA as an operational performance measurement to focus attention on the operational generation of cash, which is used for reinvestment into the business; to repay its debt and to pay interest on its debt; to pay income taxes; and for other corporate requirements. The Company reports Consolidated EBITDA to allow current and potential investors to understand this performance metric and because the Company believes that it provides current and potential investors with helpful information with respect to the Company’s operating performance. However, Consolidated EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. The Company’s presentation of Consolidated EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.





Reconciliation of Consolidated EBITDA to Net Income Twelve Months Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, Ended June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 2018 Net income $ 2,908 $ 1,536 $ 4,903 $ 3,144 $ 13,874 Add: Depreciation 1,723 1,741 3,458 3,479 6,980 Interest expense less interest income 1,348 2,260 2,687 4,562 6,551 Interest expense - amortized loan cost 118 311 238 620 4,440 Income tax expense 798 946 1,573 1,951 (8,234 ) Amortization - intangibles 84 101 168 202 342 Loan fees 19 39 38 79 2,406 Stock-based compensation (senior management) 80 71 151 166 294 Consolidated EBITDA $ 7,078 $ 7,005 $ 13,216 $ 14,203 $ 26,653

LEVERAGE RATIO – The Company uses the ratio of debt, net of cash, to Consolidated EBITDA for the last twelve months as an operational performance measurement of Otelco’s leverage. Such ratio is a supplemental measure of the Company’s performance that is not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP. The Company reports such ratio to allow current and potential investors to understand this performance metric. The Company also believes that it provides current and potential investors with helpful information with respect to the Company’s operating performance, including the Company’s ability to generate earnings sufficient to service its debt, and enhances understanding of the Company’s financial performance and highlights operational trends. However, such ratio should not be considered as an alternative to net income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. The Company’s presentation of such ratio may not be comparable to similarly titled ratios used by other companies. The table below provides the calculation of such ratio as of June 30, 2018.

Ratio of Debt, Net of Cash, to Consolidated EBITDA as of June 30, 2018 ($ 000) Notes payable $ 78,976 Debt issuance costs 1,761 Notes outstanding 80,737 Less cash (4,238 ) Notes outstanding, net of cash $ 76,499 Consolidated EBITDA for the last twelve months $ 26,653 Leverage ratio 2.87

