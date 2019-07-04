Otelco : The Wheelmen 52nd National Meet – Sedalia, MO

Date: July 24-28

Place: The State Fair Community College

3201 W 16th Street, Sedalia, MO

The Wheelmen is a national, non-profit organization dedicated to keeping alive the heritage of American cycling, promoting the restoration and riding of early cycles manufactured in and before 1932, and encouraging cycling as part of modern living. Members are intent on learning old cycling skills, retelling lost stories, researching and writing of the golden era of cycling. The Wheelmen conduct an annual National Meet around the country, and for 2019, members from around the country will travel to Sedalia! Some members will ride 100 miles on the Katy Trail, ride in a formal parade, or demonstrate their skills to the public.