OTELCO INC

(OTEL)
Otelco : Virtual Reality Moonwalk with Makerspace Workshops – Leverett, MA

08/14/2019 | 02:57pm EDT

Date: Saturday, August 24th
Time: 12:30 - 2:30 pm
Place: The Leverett Public Library

Virtually experience an Apollo space mission!! The spacewalk, lunar landing, and moonwalk…robotics and balloons, too! Presented by Arthur & Peter Evans of Makerspace Workshops.

Ages 8+ Supported by Friends of Leverett Library. For more information, you can reach out to the Leverett Library online or by phone at 413-548-9220.

Disclaimer

Otelco Inc. published this content on 14 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2019 18:56:02 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Robert J. Souza President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Philip McCall Chairman
Richard Clark Chief Operating Officer
Curtis Lee Garner Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Howard James Haug Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OTELCO INC-7.48%51
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS0.27%233 146
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP9.08%85 758
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-1.57%77 429
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%58 653
BCE INC.14.31%41 920
