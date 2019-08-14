Otelco : Virtual Reality Moonwalk with Makerspace Workshops – Leverett, MA

Date: Saturday, August 24th

Time: 12:30 - 2:30 pm

Place: The Leverett Public Library

Virtually experience an Apollo space mission!! The spacewalk, lunar landing, and moonwalk…robotics and balloons, too! Presented by Arthur & Peter Evans of Makerspace Workshops.

Ages 8+ Supported by Friends of Leverett Library. For more information, you can reach out to the Leverett Library online or by phone at 413-548-9220.