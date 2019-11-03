Date: Saturday, November 16

Time: 7:00 - 10:00pm

Place: UCM Elliott Student Union

511 S Holden St, Warrensburg, MO 64093, USA

Our largest fundraiser of the year, the Annual Dinner and Auction includes a silent auction of over 100 items, a spirited live auction, raffles, games, and dinner. Proceeds benefit Classroom Impact Grants, the Academic Excellence Banquet and scholarships for district employees and students.

Please email #ob#jneerafohet.pnyroqne#at#tznvy.pbz#ob#