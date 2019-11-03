Otelco : Warsaw Holiday Market – Warsaw, MO

Date: Nov. 16, 2019

Time: 9:00 am - 3:oopm

Place: Community Center

There will be various crafts, artwork, designs, and ideas to help you enjoy your holiday. After shopping in the Community Center, take a trip down Main Street and visit the unique shops in Warsaw. Many will have snacks, drawings, and special sale items.

For more information, contact Martha at Bill's Repurpose 816-807-1496