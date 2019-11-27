Otelco : “Year of Our Stories” Christmas Parade – Boaz, AL

Date: December 6, 2019
Time:5:30 PM- 8:00 PM
Place: Downtown Boaz, AL
2019 Promises to be a GREAT year for the annual Christmas Parade. Start planning your float NOW and be sure to invite all your family & friends to attend. Hundreds of floats, horses, bands, and Old Saint Nicholas is scheduled to make an appearance. Attendance is free, but registration is $10.
Contact the Chamber to register at #ob#obnmpunzorenffvfg#at#tznvy.pbz#ob#or 256-593-8154
