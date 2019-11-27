Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Otelco Inc.    OTEL

OTELCO INC.

(OTEL)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 11/26 02:38:55 pm
11.5171 USD   -0.15%
08:33aOTELCO : “Year of Our Stories” Christmas Parade – Boaz, AL
PU
11/22OTELCO : The Best Tech Gifts of 2019
PU
11/22OTELCO : Chester Greenwood Day – Farmington, ME
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Otelco : “Year of Our Stories” Christmas Parade – Boaz, AL

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/27/2019 | 08:33am EST

Date: December 6, 2019
Time:5:30 PM- 8:00 PM
Place: Downtown Boaz, AL

2019 Promises to be a GREAT year for the annual Christmas Parade. Start planning your float NOW and be sure to invite all your family & friends to attend. Hundreds of floats, horses, bands, and Old Saint Nicholas is scheduled to make an appearance. Attendance is free, but registration is $10.

Contact the Chamber to register at #ob#obnmpunzorenffvfg#at#tznvy.pbz#ob#or 256-593-8154

Disclaimer

Otelco Inc. published this content on 27 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2019 13:32:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OTELCO INC.
08:33aOTELCO : “Year of Our Stories” Christmas Parade – Boaz, AL
PU
11/22OTELCO : The Best Tech Gifts of 2019
PU
11/22OTELCO : Chester Greenwood Day – Farmington, ME
PU
11/07OTELCO : Festival of Lights – Oneonta AL
PU
11/05OTELCO INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statement..
AQ
11/05OTELCO : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
11/05Otelco Reports Third Quarter 2019 Operational and Financial Results
GL
11/05OTELCO : Child Safe Celebrity Dessert Auction – Sedalia, MO
PU
11/05OTELCO : UCM Big Idea Business Pitch Competition – Warrensburg, MO
PU
11/042019 SEMINAR : Department of Labor: Construction & Agriculture – Cullman, ..
PU
More news
Chart OTELCO INC.
Duration : Period :
Otelco Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OTELCO INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Robert J. Souza Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard A. Clark President & Chief Operating Officer
Stephen Philip McCall Chairman
Curtis Lee Garner Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Howard James Haug Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OTELCO INC.-28.77%39
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS6.53%247 692
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION23.81%92 473
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG1.57%78 633
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%50 453
ORANGE6.04%43 869
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group