Particle & Wave: PaperClay Illuminated -Sedalia, MO

Mette Maya Gregersen, 'Stalactites & Stalagmites,' 2018; paperclay; 21 x 13 x 8 in. Courtesy of The International Paper Clay Exhibition Project.

Date: October 12 - December 15, 2019

Place: The Daum Museum of Contemporary Art

3201 West 16th Street

Sedalia, MO 65301

Particle & Wave: PaperClay Illuminated is a groundbreaking exhibition featuring 45 artists from across the globe who incorporate paper pulp and organic fibers into their clay. The artists choose paperclay for its adaptability, tensile strength, translucency, and ecological and sustainable characteristics. The medium also increases freedom of expression for the artists, who reveal a breadth of technique, concept, and form. The works divide between figural and structural abstraction, with a few flirting with ceramics' utilitarian traditions. The participating artists address issues of sustainability, social engagement, environmental concerns, and issues facing a global contemporary culture. The artists include some of the best-known early paper clay innovators as well as members of subsequent generations and come from ten countries on five continents. Through its embrace of new materials and new inspirations, Particle & Wave opens a conversation that encompasses innovation, creativity, and connection.

Particle & Wave: PaperClay Illuminated is organized by The International Paper Clay Exhibition Project, and curated by Peter Held.