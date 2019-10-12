Log in
Particle & Wave: PaperClay Illuminated -Sedalia, MO

10/12/2019 | 08:16am EDT

Mette Maya Gregersen, 'Stalactites & Stalagmites,' 2018; paperclay; 21 x 13 x 8 in. Courtesy of The International Paper Clay Exhibition Project.

Date: October 12 - December 15, 2019
Place: The Daum Museum of Contemporary Art
3201 West 16th Street
Sedalia, MO 65301

Particle & Wave: PaperClay Illuminated is a groundbreaking exhibition featuring 45 artists from across the globe who incorporate paper pulp and organic fibers into their clay. The artists choose paperclay for its adaptability, tensile strength, translucency, and ecological and sustainable characteristics. The medium also increases freedom of expression for the artists, who reveal a breadth of technique, concept, and form. The works divide between figural and structural abstraction, with a few flirting with ceramics' utilitarian traditions. The participating artists address issues of sustainability, social engagement, environmental concerns, and issues facing a global contemporary culture. The artists include some of the best-known early paper clay innovators as well as members of subsequent generations and come from ten countries on five continents. Through its embrace of new materials and new inspirations, Particle & Wave opens a conversation that encompasses innovation, creativity, and connection.

Particle & Wave: PaperClay Illuminated is organized by The International Paper Clay Exhibition Project, and curated by Peter Held.

Disclaimer

Otelco Inc. published this content on 12 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2019 12:15:10 UTC
