MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Otello Corporation ASA    OTELLO   NO0010040611

OTELLO CORPORATION ASA

(OTELLO)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Oslo Bors - 04/09 10:25:24 am
14.98 NOK   -0.27%
04/08OTELLO : Buyback
PU
04/05OTELLO : Buyback
PU
04/03OTELLO : Buyback
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Otello : Board approval of the 2018 annual financial statements

0
04/10/2019 | 02:13am EDT

Board approval of the 2018 annual financial statements

10.04.2019 00:22

The Board of Directors of Otello Corporation ASA has approved the consolidated financial statements, the parent company's financial statements and the Board of Directors' report for 2018. There are no material changes in compared with the Q4 2018 report released on February 28, 2019. The Board will propose to the Annual General Meeting, to be held on June 4, 2019, that no dividend for 2018 be paid out. Petter Lade, CFO Phone: +47 91143878 E-mail: petterl@otellocorp.com About Otello: Otello holds shares in several different businesses, including (i) AdColony which helps publishers monetize their content through advertising and advertisers reach the audiences that build value for their businesses, capitalizing on a global consumer audience reach that exceeds 2 billion ; (ii) Bemobi, a Mobile Media and Entertainment company which integrate people and mobile content through technology and offers a leading subscription-based discovery service for mobile apps in Latin America and beyond ; (iii) Skyfire which offers cloud-based network solutions for mobile operators and (iv) Vewd which offers OTT services in the Connected TV space.

Disclaimer

Otello Corporation ASA published this content on 10 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2019 22:32:04 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 261 M
EBIT 2019 -12,0 M
Net income 2019 -9,00 M
Finance 2019 61,7 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 0,70x
EV / Sales 2020 0,73x
Capitalization 245 M
Chart OTELLO CORPORATION ASA
Duration : Period :
Otello Corporation ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OTELLO CORPORATION ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2,39 $
Spread / Average Target 36%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lars Rahbæk Boilesen Chief Executive Officer
Audun Wickstrand Iversen Chairman
Petter Andrè Lade Chief Financial Officer
Andrzej Dzius Chief Technology Officer
Andre Alexander Christensen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OTELLO CORPORATION ASA13.14%245
OMNICOM GROUP2.85%16 813
WPP GROUP2.86%14 086
PUBLICIS GROUPE-7.75%12 144
DENTSU INC-0.43%12 069
NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC12.56%9 316
