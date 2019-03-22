Log in
OTELLO CORPORATION ASA

(OTELLO)
Otello : Buyback

03/22/2019 | 11:55am EDT

Otello - Buyback

22.03.2019 16:42

On March 22, 2019, Otello Corporation ASA purchased 10,000 of its own shares according to its share buyback program. The shares were purchased at an average price of NOK 15.04 per share. Following this transaction, Otello Corporation ASA owns 2,039,000 of its own shares.

Disclaimer

Otello Corporation ASA published this content on 22 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2019 15:54:08 UTC
