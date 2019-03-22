Otello - Buyback
22.03.2019 16:42
On March 22, 2019, Otello Corporation ASA purchased 10,000 of its own shares according to its share buyback program. The shares were purchased at an average price of NOK 15.04 per share. Following this transaction, Otello Corporation ASA owns 2,039,000 of its own shares.
Disclaimer
