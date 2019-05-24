Log in
OTELLO CORPORATION ASA

OTELLO CORPORATION ASA

(OTELLO)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 05/24 10:20:00 am
14.51 NOK   -1.56%
11:08aOTELLO : Buyback
PU
05/22OTELLO : Buyback
PU
05/20OTELLO : Buyback
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Otello : Buyback

05/24/2019 | 11:08am EDT
Otello - Buyback
24.05.2019 16:35

On May 24, 2019, Otello Corporation ASA purchased 10,000 of its own shares according to its share buyback program. The shares were purchased at an average price of NOK 14.7937 per share. Following this transaction, Otello Corporation ASA owns 2,315,000 of its own shares.

Disclaimer

Otello Corporation ASA published this content on 24 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2019 15:07:10 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 241 M
EBIT 2019 -15,5 M
Net income 2019 -15,5 M
Finance 2019 30,3 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 0,86x
EV / Sales 2020 0,75x
Capitalization 236 M
Chart OTELLO CORPORATION ASA
Duration : Period :
Otello Corporation ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OTELLO CORPORATION ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2,26 $
Spread / Average Target 34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lars Rahbæk Boilesen Chief Executive Officer
Audun Wickstrand Iversen Chairman
Petter Andrè Lade Chief Financial Officer
Andrzej Dzius Chief Technology Officer
Andre Alexander Christensen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OTELLO CORPORATION ASA11.33%236
F@N COMMUNICATIONS INC-2.13%355
OPT HOLDING INC-3.41%306
YELLOW PAGES LTD31.36%167
ALL ABOUT INC23.72%78
TRIBOO SPA12.10%57
