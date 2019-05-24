Otello - Buyback
24.05.2019 16:35
On May 24, 2019, Otello Corporation ASA purchased 10,000 of its own shares according to its share buyback program. The shares were purchased at an average price of NOK 14.7937 per share. Following this transaction, Otello Corporation ASA owns 2,315,000 of its own shares.
