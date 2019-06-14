Otello : Buyback

Buyback
14.06.2019 16:36
On June 14, 2019, Otello Corporation ASA purchased 4,000 of its own shares according to its share buyback program. The shares were purchased at an average price of NOK 14.225 per share. Following this transaction, Otello Corporation ASA owns 2,384,000 of its own shares.
Disclaimer
Otello Corporation ASA published this content on 14 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2019 15:18:09 UTC