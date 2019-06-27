Log in
OTELLO CORPORATION ASA

(OTELLO)
06/27 10:25:12 am
14.86 NOK   +1.78%
Otello : Buyback

06/27/2019 | 11:20am EDT
Otello - Buyback
27.06.2019 16:38

On June 27, 2019, Otello Corporation ASA purchased 1,000 of its own shares according to its share buyback program. The shares were purchased at an average price of NOK 14.8 per share. Following this transaction, Otello Corporation ASA owns 2,425,000 of its own shares.

Disclaimer

Otello Corporation ASA published this content on 27 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2019 15:19:02 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 230 M
EBIT 2019 -13,0 M
Net income 2019 -16,0 M
Finance 2019 30,3 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 0,91x
EV / Sales 2020 0,81x
Capitalization 240 M
Chart OTELLO CORPORATION ASA
Duration : Period :
Otello Corporation ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OTELLO CORPORATION ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2,26 $
Spread / Average Target 31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lars Rahbæk Boilesen Chief Executive Officer
Audun Wickstrand Iversen Chairman
Petter Andrè Lade Chief Financial Officer
Andrzej Dzius Chief Technology Officer
Andre Alexander Christensen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OTELLO CORPORATION ASA10.27%237
OMNICOM GROUP9.63%17 831
WPP GROUP15.43%15 643
PUBLICIS GROUPE-9.70%11 939
DENTSU INC-20.45%9 780
INTERPUBLIC GROUP7.37%8 573
