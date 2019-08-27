Otello - Buyback
27.08.2019 16:42
On August 27, 2019, Otello Corporation ASA purchased 2,742 of its own shares according to its share buyback program. The shares were purchased at an average price of NOK 15.0654 per share. Following this transaction, Otello Corporation ASA owns 2,405,000 of its own shares.
Disclaimer
Otello Corporation ASA published this content on 27 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2019 15:00:07 UTC