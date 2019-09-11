Otello - Buyback
11.09.2019 16:39
On 11 September 2019, Otello Corporation ASA purchased 2,000 of its own shares according to its share buyback program. The shares were purchased at an average price of NOK 15.8586 per share. Following this transaction, Otello Corporation ASA owns 2,453,000 of its own shares.
Disclaimer
Otello Corporation ASA published this content on 11 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2019 15:01:00 UTC