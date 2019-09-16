Log in
OTELLO CORPORATION ASA

(OTELLO)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Oslo Bors - 09/16
15.56 NOK   -2.51%
11:32aOTELLO : Buyback
PU
02:01aOTELLO : Mandatory notification of trade - directors' remuneration
AQ
09/13OTELLO : Buyback
PU
Otello : Buyback

09/16/2019 | 11:32am EDT
Otello - Buyback
16.09.2019 16:48

On 16 September 2019, Otello Corporation ASA purchased 3,000 of its own shares according to its share buyback program. The shares were purchased at an average price of NOK 15.7443 per share. Following this transaction, Otello Corporation ASA owns 2,411,347 of its own shares.

Otello Corporation ASA published this content on 16 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2019 15:31:09 UTC
