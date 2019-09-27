Log in
OTELLO CORPORATION ASA

Otello : Buyback

09/27/2019 | 12:28pm EDT
Otello - Buyback
27.09.2019 17:39

On 27 September 2019, Otello Corporation ASA purchased 10,000 of its own shares according to its share buyback program. The shares were purchased at an average price of NOK 14.7042 per share. Following this transaction, Otello Corporation ASA owns 2,449,000 of its own shares.

Otello Corporation ASA published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Financials (NOK)
Sales 2019 2 158 M
EBIT 2019 -73,3 M
Net income 2019 -124 M
Finance 2019 261 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -15,1x
P/E ratio 2020 -151x
EV / Sales2019 0,83x
EV / Sales2020 0,72x
Capitalization 2 049 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 24,00  NOK
Last Close Price 14,84  NOK
Spread / Highest target 61,7%
Spread / Average Target 61,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 61,7%
Managers
NameTitle
Lars Rahbæk Boilesen Chief Executive Officer
Petter Andrè Lade Chief Financial Officer
Andrzej Dzius Chief Technology Officer
Andre Alexander Christensen Independent Director
Sophie-Charlotte Moatti Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OTELLO CORPORATION ASA12.08%226
OMNICOM GROUP4.97%16 723
WPP GROUP16.54%15 384
PUBLICIS GROUPE-10.04%11 674
HEDY HOLDING CO., LTD.--.--%11 195
DENTSU INC-16.93%10 212
