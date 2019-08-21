Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Otello Corporation ASA    OTELLO   NO0010040611

OTELLO CORPORATION ASA

(OTELLO)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Oslo Bors - 08/21 10:25:05 am
15.36 NOK   -2.17%
11:33aOTELLO : Buybacks
PU
08/20OTELLO : announces second quarter results
AQ
08/13OTELLO : Invitation to 2Q 2019 presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Otello : Buybacks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2019 | 11:33am EDT
Otello - Buybacks
21.08.2019 16:44

On August 21, 2019, Otello Corporation ASA purchased 2,000 of its own shares according to its share buyback program. The shares were purchased at an average price of NOK 15.50 per share. Following this transaction, Otello Corporation ASA owns 2,429,000 of its own shares.

Disclaimer

Otello Corporation ASA published this content on 21 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2019 15:32:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OTELLO CORPORATION ASA
11:33aOTELLO : Buybacks
PU
08/20OTELLO : announces second quarter results
AQ
08/13OTELLO : Invitation to 2Q 2019 presentation
PU
08/01OTELLO : Financial calendar
PU
07/09OTELLO : Mandatory notification of trade
PU
07/09OTELLO : Exercise of employee share options and release of employee restricted s..
PU
06/28OTELLO : Buybacks
PU
06/27OTELLO : Buyback
PU
06/26OTELLO : Buyback
PU
06/24OTELLO : Buyback
PU
More news
Financials (NOK)
Sales 2019 2 158 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -124 M
Finance 2019 314 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -16,0x
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 0,86x
EV / Sales2020 0,67x
Capitalization 2 168 M
Chart OTELLO CORPORATION ASA
Duration : Period :
Otello Corporation ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OTELLO CORPORATION ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 24,00  NOK
Last Close Price 15,70  NOK
Spread / Highest target 52,9%
Spread / Average Target 52,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 52,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lars Rahbæk Boilesen Chief Executive Officer
Audun Wickstrand Iversen Chairman
Petter Andrè Lade Chief Financial Officer
Andrzej Dzius Chief Technology Officer
Andre Alexander Christensen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OTELLO CORPORATION ASA18.58%241
OMNICOM GROUP6.58%16 847
WPP GROUP11.34%14 455
PUBLICIS GROUPE-16.37%11 003
HEDY HOLDING CO., LTD.--.--%10 561
DENTSU INC-20.66%9 871
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group