Otello : Financial calendar

01.08.2019 10:20

Financial calendar for Otello Corporation ASA FINANCIAL YEAR 2019 20.08.2019 - Half-yearly Report 13.11.2019 - Quarterly Report - Q3 Petter Lade, CFO Phone: +47 91143878 E-mail: petterl@otellocorp.com About Otello: Otello holds shares in several different businesses, including (i) AdColony which helps publishers monetize their content through advertising and advertisers reach the audiences that build value for their businesses, capitalizing on a global consumer audience reach that exceeds 2 billion ; (ii) Bemobi, a Mobile Media and Entertainment company which integrate people and mobile content through technology and offers a leading subscription-based discovery service for mobile apps in Latin America and beyond ; (iii) Skyfire which offers cloud-based network solutions for mobile operators and (iv) Vewd which offers OTT services in the Connected TV space. This information is published pursuant to the requirements set out in the Continuing obligations.