OTELLO CORPORATION ASA

OTELLO CORPORATION ASA

(OTELLO)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 08/01 05:09:36 am
15.93 NOK   -1.18%
05:00aOTELLO : Financial calendar
PU
07/09OTELLO : Mandatory notification of trade
PU
07/09OTELLO : Exercise of employee share options and release of employee restricted share units
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Otello : Financial calendar

0
08/01/2019 | 05:00am EDT
Financial calendar
01.08.2019 10:20

Financial calendar for Otello Corporation ASA FINANCIAL YEAR 2019 20.08.2019 - Half-yearly Report 13.11.2019 - Quarterly Report - Q3 Petter Lade, CFO Phone: +47 91143878 E-mail: petterl@otellocorp.com About Otello: Otello holds shares in several different businesses, including (i) AdColony which helps publishers monetize their content through advertising and advertisers reach the audiences that build value for their businesses, capitalizing on a global consumer audience reach that exceeds 2 billion ; (ii) Bemobi, a Mobile Media and Entertainment company which integrate people and mobile content through technology and offers a leading subscription-based discovery service for mobile apps in Latin America and beyond ; (iii) Skyfire which offers cloud-based network solutions for mobile operators and (iv) Vewd which offers OTT services in the Connected TV space. This information is published pursuant to the requirements set out in the Continuing obligations.

Disclaimer

Otello Corporation ASA published this content on 01 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2019 08:59:04 UTC
0
Financials (NOK)
Sales 2019 2 023 M
EBIT 2019 -155 M
Net income 2019 -136 M
Finance 2019 262 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -16,0x
P/E ratio 2020 -29,7x
EV / Sales2019 0,97x
EV / Sales2020 0,80x
Capitalization 2 225 M
Technical analysis trends OTELLO CORPORATION ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 20,50  NOK
Last Close Price 16,12  NOK
Spread / Highest target 42,7%
Spread / Average Target 27,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lars Rahbæk Boilesen Chief Executive Officer
Audun Wickstrand Iversen Chairman
Petter Andrè Lade Chief Financial Officer
Andrzej Dzius Chief Technology Officer
Andre Alexander Christensen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OTELLO CORPORATION ASA14.80%253
OMNICOM GROUP10.70%17 450
WPP GROUP14.62%14 790
PUBLICIS GROUPE-10.72%11 761
DENTSU INC-22.90%9 397
INTERPUBLIC GROUP11.10%8 875
