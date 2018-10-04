Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

OtherLevels Holdings Ltd Signs U.S. State Lottery

10/04/2018 | 02:30am CEST
Signs U.S. State Lottery

Brisbane, Australia (ABN Newswire) - OtherLevels Holdings Limited (ASX:OLV) ("OtherLevels") has announced that it has signed one of the US's leading state lotteries. The initial contract is for a 2 year period with a baseline value of A$140,000.

The OtherLevels platform will be used across desktop, mobile web and app assisting the client to create visitor engagement with unknown players, drive return visits to site, maximise visitor conversion into registered players and achieve continuous player engagement.

Brendan O'Kane, the OtherLevels Managing Director, commented "We are very excited to have been selected to work with this client. OtherLevels partners with leading global lotteries in Australia, the UK and Europe, and having our first US client will enable OtherLevels to build a stronger US presence in this sector".

O'Kane added "The global lottery business is transforming rapidly as national and state-owned lotteries embrace digital channels to engage with their players. Increasing private sector involvement, resulting from the transition from government operated to commercially operated regulated lotteries, is further accelerating the need for technological change. The US market represents a large opportunity as the majority of US states have regulated lotteries, and competition for 'share of wallet' will intensify with the recent changes enabling states to licence online sportsbook wagering. Hence we see these factors as fuelling further opportunities in this sector."



About Otherlevels Holdings Ltd:

OtherLevels Holdings Ltd (ASX:OLV) (FRA:7OL) is a leading second-generation digital marketing platform with offices in Europe, the US and Australia.

The OtherLevels platform enables clients to acquire sooner, engage smarter and retain longer across desktop, mobile web and apps audiences. The OtherLevels platform offers both Intelligent Messaging for Conversion, and Intelligent Messaging for Marketing Clouds and CRM, hence delivering both acquisition and engagement capabilities for digital marketers. OtherLevels leading clients include Camelot (UK), Tatts/Tabcorp, Coles, Flight Centre, IHG, LadbrokesCoral, Betfred and Doubledown.



Source:

Otherlevels Holdings Ltd



Contact:

For more information, please visit http://otherlevels.com

For media enquiries, please contact media@otherlevels.com

© ABN Newswire 2018
