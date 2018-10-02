Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Otherlevels Holdings Ltd    OLV   AU000000OLV7

OTHERLEVELS HOLDINGS LTD (OLV)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Otherlevels Holdings Ltd Expands Customer Partnership into Two Year Agreement Valued at A$1.3m

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2018 | 03:25am CEST
Expands Customer Partnership into Two Year Agreement Valued at A$1.3m

Brisbane, Australia (ABN Newswire) - OtherLevels Holdings Limited (ASX:OLV) ("OtherLevels") has announced that it has extended its existing partnership with a European wagering operator and signed a two year contract valued at A$1.3m. Over $1m of the contract is licence fees.

The contract includes a core set of OtherLevels products, including 4 message types and OtherLevels Intelligent Messaging and is for a 2 year term. In the second-year additional fees are expected for usage of the OtherLevels real-time In-Play messaging module. Half of the contract fee is payable now and the remainder in 12 months.

During the next 12 months, the OtherLevels team will continue to work with the operator and expand existing deployments of app and web push, interstitials and rich inbox message types further across desktop and mobile web and apps. OtherLevels Intelligent Messaging will ensure that the best message channel is used at the right time to maximise player engagement and simplify workflow for the operator's staff.

Brendan O'Kane, the OtherLevels Managing Director, commented "We are very pleased to further cement this existing partnership. This is another strong endorsement of the value that OtherLevels brings and also demonstrates confidence in OtherLevels vision, roadmap and ability to innovate in the digital messaging space".

O'Kane added "OtherLevels goal is to be the digital messaging partner of choice for all of our customers. Having a deep understanding of our customers' needs lets us build win/win partnerships and establishes the basis for mutually beneficial long term relationships."



About Otherlevels Holdings Ltd:

OtherLevels Holdings Ltd (ASX:OLV) (FRA:7OL) is a leading second-generation digital marketing platform with offices in Europe, the US and Australia.

The OtherLevels platform enables clients to acquire sooner, engage smarter and retain longer across desktop, mobile web and apps audiences. The OtherLevels platform offers both Intelligent Messaging for Conversion, and Intelligent Messaging for Marketing Clouds and CRM, hence delivering both acquisition and engagement capabilities for digital marketers. OtherLevels leading clients include Camelot (UK), Tatts, Coles, Flight Centre, IHG, LadbrokesCoral, Betfred, Doubledown and Playstudios.



Source:

Otherlevels Holdings Ltd



Contact:

For more information, please visit http://otherlevels.com
For media enquiries please contact media@otherlevels.com

© ABN Newswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OTHERLEVELS HOLDINGS LTD
03:25aOtherlevels Holdings Ltd Expands Customer Partnership into Two Year Agreemen..
AW
03:23aOTHERLEVELS HOLDINGS LTD (ASX : OLV) Expands Customer Partnership into Two Year ..
AQ
08/21Otherlevels Holdings Ltd Full Year Results 2018
AW
08/06Otherlevels Holdings Ltd Signs Leading Online Wagering Operator
AW
07/24Otherlevels Holdings Ltd Quarterly Report - June 2018
AW
07/24OTHERLEVELS HOLDINGS LTD (ASX : OLV) Quarterly Report - June 2018
AQ
07/19OtherLevels Holdings Ltd Selected to Maximise Conversion and Acquisition
AW
07/19OTHERLEVELS HOLDINGS LTD (ASX : OLV) Selected to Maximise Conversion and Acquisi..
AQ
07/04Otherlevels Holdings Ltd Expands Use of Real-Time In-Play Module with A$250,..
AW
07/04OTHERLEVELS HOLDINGS LTD (ASX : OLV) Expands Use of Real-Time In-Play Module wit..
AQ
More news
Chart OTHERLEVELS HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
Otherlevels Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Brendan O'Kane Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Brian H. Mitchell Non-Executive Chairman
Ashika Lala Chief Financial Officer
Tanya L. Cox Independent Non-Executive Director
Ian Lowles Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OTHERLEVELS HOLDINGS LTD24.14%6
MICROSOFT CORPORATION33.70%877 321
RED HAT13.47%23 770
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC111.20%22 644
SPLUNK INC45.96%17 375
CITRIX SYSTEMS26.32%15 043
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.