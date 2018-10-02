Otherlevels Holdings Ltd Expands Customer Partnership into Two Year Agreement Valued at A$1.3m

Brisbane, Australia (ABN Newswire) - OtherLevels Holdings Limited (ASX:OLV) ("OtherLevels") has announced that it has extended its existing partnership with a European wagering operator and signed a two year contract valued at A$1.3m. Over $1m of the contract is licence fees.



The contract includes a core set of OtherLevels products, including 4 message types and OtherLevels Intelligent Messaging and is for a 2 year term. In the second-year additional fees are expected for usage of the OtherLevels real-time In-Play messaging module. Half of the contract fee is payable now and the remainder in 12 months.



During the next 12 months, the OtherLevels team will continue to work with the operator and expand existing deployments of app and web push, interstitials and rich inbox message types further across desktop and mobile web and apps. OtherLevels Intelligent Messaging will ensure that the best message channel is used at the right time to maximise player engagement and simplify workflow for the operator's staff.



Brendan O'Kane, the OtherLevels Managing Director, commented "We are very pleased to further cement this existing partnership. This is another strong endorsement of the value that OtherLevels brings and also demonstrates confidence in OtherLevels vision, roadmap and ability to innovate in the digital messaging space".



O'Kane added "OtherLevels goal is to be the digital messaging partner of choice for all of our customers. Having a deep understanding of our customers' needs lets us build win/win partnerships and establishes the basis for mutually beneficial long term relationships."







About Otherlevels Holdings Ltd:



OtherLevels Holdings Ltd (ASX:OLV) (FRA:7OL) is a leading second-generation digital marketing platform with offices in Europe, the US and Australia.



The OtherLevels platform enables clients to acquire sooner, engage smarter and retain longer across desktop, mobile web and apps audiences. The OtherLevels platform offers both Intelligent Messaging for Conversion, and Intelligent Messaging for Marketing Clouds and CRM, hence delivering both acquisition and engagement capabilities for digital marketers. OtherLevels leading clients include Camelot (UK), Tatts, Coles, Flight Centre, IHG, LadbrokesCoral, Betfred, Doubledown and Playstudios.





Source:



Otherlevels Holdings Ltd





Contact:

For more information, please visit http://otherlevels.com For media enquiries please contact media@otherlevels.com