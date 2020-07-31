Log in
OTI Greentech AG: OTI Greentech AG publishes annual report

07/31/2020 | 03:35am EDT

DGAP-News: OTI Greentech AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Miscellaneous
OTI Greentech AG: OTI Greentech AG publishes annual report

31.07.2020 / 09:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

OTI Greentech AG publishes annual report

Berlin, 31 July 2020 - OTI Greentech AG (WKN A2TSL2), an international provider of innovative and sustainable chemicals and services for industrial applications listed on the stock exchange, published the annual report for fiscal year 2019. The final figures were again slightly better than the preliminary figures for the financial year. The audited Group figures show revenue of EUR 4.7 million (2018: EUR 4.2 million) and a significant year-on-year improvement in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) to EUR -0.2 million (2018: EUR 0.4 million). The Company expects EBITDA in 2020 to be slightly positive on the back of revenue of at least EUR 5.5 million.

The 2019 annual report can be downloaded from www.oti.ag under Investor Relations (available in German).

About OTI Greentech AG

OTI Greentech's patented surfactant based technology provides innovative sustainable and cost-efficient solutions for various industrial cleaning challenges, with potential for application in land remediation. Through its subsidiaries OTI Greentech Innovative Solutions and Uniservice Unisafe, OTI Greentech has more than 30 years of experience. OTI Greentech Innovative Solutions offers innovative, environmentally friendly products and solutions for the cleaning and decontamination of oil-based contaminants, and is the owner of the patented ECOSOLUT product line. Through Uniservice Unisafe a full range of products and services are provided to the global shipping industry in all major ports worldwide. Through its joint venture in the USA, the group offers innovative, sustainable and tailor-made solutions to its customers in land-based industrial cleaning. The OTI Greentech group currently has over 20 employees in Europe and the USA. The shares of OTI Greentech AG are listed on the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange (WKN A2TSL2). Corporate headquarters are located in Berlin, Germany.

Contact:

OTI Greentech AG
Dr. John C. Kisalus, CEO
info@oti.ag
Tel. +49 30 887 865 62
Friedrichstra?e 79
10117 Berlin

edicto GmbH
Axel Mühlhaus, Dr. Sönke Knop
sknop@edicto.de
Tel. +49 69 905505-52
Eschersheimer Landstraße 42-44
60322 Frankfurt


31.07.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: OTI Greentech AG
Friedrichstraße 79
10117 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 30 887 865 62
Fax: +49 30 690 884 88
E-mail: info@oti.ag
Internet: www.oti.ag
ISIN: DE000A2TSL22
WKN: A2TSL2
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
EQS News ID: 1106915

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1106915  31.07.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1106915&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
