Otis Gold : Increases Kilgore Indicated Gold Resource by 59% 825,000 Indicated and 136,000 Inferred Gold Ounces

Otis Vice President of Exploration, Alan Roberts, states, 'The increase in the resource is an encouraging step in the ongoing exploration at Kilgore since this has been achieved without aggressive step-out drilling. This estimated resource is contained within a single near surface pit with a corresponding low strip ratio. I believe that there is more gold to be found; the upcoming drill program offers the possibility of adding new resources adjacent to the existing Kilgore Deposit. Our 2018 drill program will commence after permits have been received and will first focus on step-out drilling around the Deposit. In addition to the proposed drill program, an extensive project-wide surface mapping and geochemical sampling program is underway; this is part of ongoing exploration with the goal of identifying new Kilgore-style deposits associated with the Kilgore Caldera margin.'

The geologic model and mineral resource estimate for Kilgore was completed by David Rowe, CPG, of Rowearth LLC, an independent Qualified Person as defined by the National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects('NI 43-101') in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum, as the CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves adopted by CIM Council, as amended. The geologic model was developed using Leapfrog Geo 4.3 in collaboration with Otis geologists and consists of a gold shell that is sub-divided into resource estimation domains based on structurally controlled models for lithology and alteration. 12,144 ten-foot composite samples were produced from 323 drill holes that are contained within five modelled domains. The block model estimation was produced with Leapfrog Edge and block gold grades were estimated from the composite samples by ordinary kriging into a block model with 20 ft x 20 ft x 10 ft parent blocks. Specific gravity (SG) from 671 core samples was developed for the block model using inverse distance cubed (ID3) estimation method. The mineral resource was classified based on drill hole data and confidence in the geologic model. Indicated Mineral Resource blocks are estimated by at least 6 samples captured within a 130 x 130 x 100 ft search range and require a minimum of 2 drill holes and samples captured within at least 3 search octants. All estimated blocks not assigned to the Indicated class within the gold shell are assigned to the Inferred Mineral Resource.

Global Resource Engineering, Ltd of Denver, Colorado constructed the open pit scenarios with reasonable prospects of eventual economic extraction established from block models using Vulcan's Lerchs Grosman miner 'Pit Optimizer' software. A total of 21 pits were modelled based upon the imported block models. Sensitivities were run at a gold price varying from $1,500 to $500 per ounce gold price and gold cut-off grades varying from 0.000 ounces per ton (opt), or zero cut-off, to 0.020 ounces per ton cut-off; increments included 0.004 opt, 0.006 opt, 0.008 opt, 0.010 opt, and 0.015 opt. Tables 2 and 3 show a selection of cut-off values that are considered optimum for the Kilgore Project. Fixed input parameters included: gold recovery of 80%, selling cost for gold of $2.20 per ounce, a mining cost of $2.00 per ton, a processing cost of $4.00 per ton including $1.00 per ton G&A, and a pit slope of 50 degrees.

All drilling samples were sent to ALS Minerals in Reno, Nevada where they were analyzed by Fire Assay using a 50g charge with AAS finish to determine gold values. Over-limit assays greater than 10 grams per ton were analyzed by fire assay with gravimetric finish. Selected drill samples were also analyzed for an additional 33 elements by 4-acid digestion (HF-HNO3-HClO4 acid digestion, HCl leach) and ICP-AES analysis. ALS geochemical laboratories are accredited to ISO/IEC 17025:2017 for specific analytical procedures, and ISO 9001:2015 and ISO/IEC 17025:2017 for process and quality management systems. QA/QC procedures included the insertion of blank samples, gold standards, and duplicate samples into the sample stream. A check assay program was included as part of the overall QA/QC protocol.

Alan Roberts, MSc, CPG, and Vice President of Exploration, serves as the Qualified Person for this news release and has reviewed and approved the technical content contained herein. An NI 43-101 technical report will be filed on SEDAR within 45 days of the date of this news release.

Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Inferred mineral resources are that part of the mineral resource for which quantity and grade or quality are estimated on the basis of limited geologic evidence and sampling, which is sufficient to imply but not verify grade or quality continuity. Inferred mineral resources may not be converted to mineral reserves. It is reasonably expected, though not guaranteed, that the majority of Inferred mineral resources could be upgraded to Indicated mineral resources with continued exploration. The mineral resources reported in this news release were estimated using current Canadian Institute of Mining Metallurgy and Petroleum ('CIM') standards, definitions and guidelines.

About the Kilgore Project

The Kilgore Project lies on the north-eastern margin of the Miocene-Pliocene Kilgore Caldera complex in the Eastern Snake River Plain, Idaho. The Kilgore Project contains the Kilgore Deposit with a current NI 43-101 compliant resource: Indicated Resource of 825,000 ounces Au in 44.6 million tonnes at a grade of 0.58 g/t Au and an Inferred Resource of 136,000 ounces Au in 9.4 million tonnes at a grade of 0.45 g/t Au (the 'Deposit'). The Kilgore Deposit is a low-sulphidation, gold bearing, quartz-adularia epithermal system hosted in Tertiary volcanic rocks, local Tertiary intrusive rocks, and basement Late Cretaceous, Aspen Formation sedimentary rocks.

About the Company

Otis is a resource company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal deposits in Idaho, USA. Otis is currently developing its flagship property, the Kilgore Project, located in Clark County, Idaho and the Oakley Project, located in Cassia County, Idaho.

