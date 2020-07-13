Otis Worldwide : Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Advisory

Log in
07/13/2020 | 05:01pm EDT

FARMINGTON, Conn., July 13, 2020  /PRNewswire/ -- Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS) will host a conference call on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. EDT. Otis President & CEO Judy Marks and Executive Vice President & CFO Rahul Ghai will discuss second quarter results and the company outlook.

Participants are encouraged to listen live via webcast on www.otis.com. To join by phone, dial +1-877-735-3703 and an operator will place you on hold until the conference begins. Please allow 15 minutes before the scheduled start time to connect to the teleconference.

A corresponding presentation and news release will be available on www.otis.com prior to the call and a recording of the call will be made available on the website later in the day.

About Otis
Otis is the world's leading elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company. We move 2 billion people a day and maintain more than 2 million customer units worldwide, the industry's largest maintenance portfolio. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, Otis is 69,000 people strong, including 40,000 field professionals, all committed to meeting the diverse needs of our customers and passengers in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide. For more information, visit www.otis.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @OtisElevatorCo.

 

Media Contact:  

Ray Hernandez


+1-860-674-3029


Ray.Hernandez@otis.com         



IR Contact:         

Stacy Laszewski


+1-860-676-6011


investorrelations@otis.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/otis-second-quarter-2020-earnings-advisory-301092379.html

SOURCE Otis Worldwide Corporation


© PRNewswire 2020
