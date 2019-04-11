Otonomy Initiates Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial of OTO-313 in Tinnitus

SAN DIEGO, April 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTIC), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for neurotology, today announced the initiation of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial of OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of the NMDA receptor antagonist gacyclidine, in patients with tinnitus. The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 1/2 study will include an initial safety cohort followed by an exploratory efficacy study that will enroll approximately 50 patients with subjective tinnitus.



"Tinnitus is a common problem affecting millions of people,” said Susan Marenda King, M.D., Neurotologist and Otologist at the Ear Medical Group in San Antonio, and Clinical Professor at the University of Texas Health Science Center. “The constant annoyance of tinnitus can negatively impact a patient's quality of life by disrupting their ability to concentrate, enjoy leisure activities and obtain restful sleep. Unfortunately, we currently have no drug therapy to offer these patients. I am excited about the potential of OTO-313 and pleased to be part of the Phase 1/2 clinical trial.”

"We are excited to advance the clinical development of OTO-313 by initiating this trial, which will evaluate the therapeutic potential of OTO-313 in patients with tinnitus,” said David A. Weber, Ph.D., president and CEO of Otonomy. “We expect results from this study in the first half of 2020 and will use the information to inform the design and plan for further clinical development.”

About Tinnitus

Tinnitus is the medical term for the perception of noise when there is no sound. It is often described as a ringing in the ear but can also sound like roaring, clicking, hissing or buzzing. Approximately 10 percent of U.S. adults live with the condition, which can severely impact daily activities and often leads to anxiety and depression. Tinnitus also accounts for the most prevalent service-connected disability among veterans with an estimated cost exceeding $2 billion. There are currently no FDA approved drug treatments for tinnitus.

About OTO-313

OTO-313 is a sustained-exposure formulation of the potent and selective NMDA receptor antagonist gacyclidine in development for the treatment of tinnitus. A Phase 1 clinical safety trial was previously completed for an initial formulation of gacyclidine, with no safety concerns observed. OTO-313 is an improved formulation of gacyclidine to be administered via a single intratympanic injection.

About Otonomy



Otonomy is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for neurotology. The company pioneered the application of drug delivery technology to the ear in order to develop products that achieve sustained drug exposure from a single local administration. This approach is covered by a broad patent estate and is being utilized to develop a pipeline of products addressing important unmet medical needs including Ménière’s disease, hearing loss, and tinnitus. For additional information please visit www.otonomy.com .

