Otonomy to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, March 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTIC), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for neurotology, today announced that David A. Weber, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer, is scheduled to participate in two upcoming investor conferences:

A presentation at the Cowen and Company 39 th Annual Health Care Conference in Boston on March 12, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. ET (9:00 a.m. PT)



Institutional investor meetings at the Oppenheimer 29th Annual Healthcare Conference in New York on March 20, 2019.

A live audio webcast of the Cowen and Company Health Care Conference presentation will be available through the Events and Presentations page of the company's website ( www.otonomy.com ).

About Otonomy

Otonomy is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for neurotology. The company pioneered the application of drug delivery technology to the ear in order to develop products that achieve sustained drug exposure from a single local administration. This approach is covered by a broad patent estate and is being utilized to develop a pipeline of products addressing important unmet medical needs including Ménière’s disease, hearing loss, and tinnitus. For additional information please visit www.otonomy.com .

