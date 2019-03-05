Log in
Otonomy to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

03/05/2019 | 07:31am EST

SAN DIEGO, March 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTIC), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for neurotology, today announced that David A. Weber, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer, is scheduled to participate in two upcoming investor conferences:

  • A presentation at the Cowen and Company 39th Annual Health Care Conference in Boston on March 12, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. ET (9:00 a.m. PT)
     
  • Institutional investor meetings at the Oppenheimer 29th Annual Healthcare Conference in New York on March 20, 2019.

A live audio webcast of the Cowen and Company Health Care Conference presentation will be available through the Events and Presentations page of the company's website (www.otonomy.com).  

About Otonomy

Otonomy is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for neurotology. The company pioneered the application of drug delivery technology to the ear in order to develop products that achieve sustained drug exposure from a single local administration. This approach is covered by a broad patent estate and is being utilized to develop a pipeline of products addressing important unmet medical needs including Ménière’s disease, hearing loss, and tinnitus. For additional information please visit www.otonomy.com.

Contacts:

Media Inquiries
Spectrum
Leticia Diaz
Vice President 
202.587.2517
ldiaz@spectrumscience.com

Investor Inquiries
Westwicke Partners
Robert H. Uhl
Managing Director
858.356.5932
robert.uhl@westwicke.com

Otonomy, Inc. Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
