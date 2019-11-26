Otonomy to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otonomy, Inc. (Nasdaq: OTIC), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for neurotology, today announced that David A. Weber, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer, is scheduled to participate in two upcoming investor conferences:

Annual Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference in New York on December 3, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. ET (11:30 a.m. PT) A hearing loss panel at the Evercore ISI 2nd Annual HealthCONx Conference in Boston on December 4, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. ET (9:30 a.m. PT)

A live audio webcast of the fireside chat and panel discussion will be available through the Events page of the company's website ( www.otonomy.com ).

About Otonomy

Otonomy is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for neurotology. The company pioneered the application of drug delivery technology to the ear in order to develop products that achieve sustained drug exposure from a single local administration. This approach is covered by a broad patent estate and is being utilized to develop a pipeline of products addressing important unmet medical needs including Ménière’s disease, hearing loss, and tinnitus. For additional information please visit www.otonomy.com .

