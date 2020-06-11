Log in
Otonomy to Present at Raymond James 2020 Human Health Innovation Conference

06/11/2020 | 07:31am EDT

SAN DIEGO, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otonomy, Inc. (Nasdaq: OTIC), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for neurotology, today announced that David A. Weber, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer, is scheduled to present a company overview at the Raymond James 2020 Human Health Innovation Conference (Virtual) on Thursday June 18, 2020 at 2:20 p.m. ET (11:20 a.m. PT).

A live audio webcast of the presentations will be available through the Events page of the company's website (www.otonomy.com). 

About Otonomy

Otonomy is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for neurotology. The company pioneered the application of drug delivery technology to the ear in order to develop products that achieve sustained drug exposure from a single local administration. This approach is covered by a broad patent estate and is being utilized to develop a pipeline of products addressing important unmet medical needs including Ménière’s disease, hearing loss, and tinnitus. For additional information please visit www.otonomy.com.

Contacts:

Media Inquiries:
Spectrum Science
Chloé-Anne Ramsey
Vice President
404.865.3601
cramsey@spectrumscience.com

Investor Inquiries:
Westwicke ICR
Robert H. Uhl
Managing Director
858.356.5932
robert.uhl@westwicke.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 0,67 M - -
Net income 2020 -49,5 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,10x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 102 M 102 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 152x
Nbr of Employees 49
Free-Float 92,6%
Chart OTONOMY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Otonomy, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OTONOMY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 7,60 $
Last Close Price 3,30 $
Spread / Highest target 203%
Spread / Average Target 130%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David A. Weber President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jay B. Lichter Chairman
Paul E. Cayer Chief Financial, Business & Accounting Officer
Robert Michael Savel Chief Technical Officer
Alan C. Foster Vice President-Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OTONOMY, INC.-13.84%102
GILEAD SCIENCES18.61%96 675
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS25.30%71 130
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS61.55%61 601
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.23.57%26 592
GENMAB A/S32.20%19 450
