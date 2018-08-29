OTP Bank : Extraordinary announcement on the appointment of General Deputy Chief Executive Officer

Log in
08/29/2018 | 05:17pm CEST

Strategy and Finance Division Investor Relations & DCM

Reference number: IR-155/2018

29 August 2018

Extraordinary announcement on the appointment of General Deputy Chief Executive Officer

OTP Bank Plc. announces that - based on the decision of the Board of Directors - Dr. Zsolt Barna as Chief of Group Governance and Operations Division, is appointed as General Deputy Chief Executive Officer - possessing the necessary supervisory permission - from 1 September 2018.

His professional carrier started at the State Financial and Capital Market Supervisory Commission. During his supervisory career, he went through the professional rankings and became managing director of the Financial and Capital Market Supervisory Directorate. In this position, he was managing the supervision of banks and banking groups. He has been working with OTP Group since 2010 during which time he became the Chairman of the Board of Directors of CKB Bank in Montenegro, where he was leading the reorganization of the company. Following several managerial positions within OTP Group in recent years he fulfilled the position of Chairman & CEO of OTP Real Estate Investment Fund Management Ltd. At the same time, starting from September 2016 he took over the position of the Chairman of the Board of Directors of OTP Fund Management Pte. Ltd. Over the past period he has directed the integration of OTP Bank's Croatian subsidiaries.

OTP Bank Plc.

OTP Bank Plc.

Postal address: P.O.B.: 501 Budapest H-1876 Hungary Phone: +36 1 473 5460 Fax: +36 1 473 5951

E-mail:investor.relations@otpbank.huInternet:www.otpbank.hu

Address:

Nádor street 16. Budapest H-1051 Hungary

Disclaimer

OTP Bank Nyrt. published this content on 29 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2018 15:16:05 UTC
Financials (HUF)
Sales 2018 872 B
EBIT 2018 458 B
Net income 2018 275 B
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,59%
P/E ratio 2018 9,81
P/E ratio 2019 9,57
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,26x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,03x
Capitalization 2 846 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 11 891  HUF
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
