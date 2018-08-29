OTP Bank : Extraordinary announcement on the appointment of General Deputy Chief Executive Officer

Strategy and Finance Division Investor Relations & DCM

Reference number: IR-155/2018

29 August 2018

Extraordinary announcement on the appointment of General Deputy Chief Executive Officer

OTP Bank Plc. announces that - based on the decision of the Board of Directors - Dr. Zsolt Barna as Chief of Group Governance and Operations Division, is appointed as General Deputy Chief Executive Officer - possessing the necessary supervisory permission - from 1 September 2018.

His professional carrier started at the State Financial and Capital Market Supervisory Commission. During his supervisory career, he went through the professional rankings and became managing director of the Financial and Capital Market Supervisory Directorate. In this position, he was managing the supervision of banks and banking groups. He has been working with OTP Group since 2010 during which time he became the Chairman of the Board of Directors of CKB Bank in Montenegro, where he was leading the reorganization of the company. Following several managerial positions within OTP Group in recent years he fulfilled the position of Chairman & CEO of OTP Real Estate Investment Fund Management Ltd. At the same time, starting from September 2016 he took over the position of the Chairman of the Board of Directors of OTP Fund Management Pte. Ltd. Over the past period he has directed the integration of OTP Bank's Croatian subsidiaries.

