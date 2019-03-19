Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BUDAPEST STOCK EXCHANGE  >  OTP Bank Nyrt    OTPB   HU0000061726

OTP BANK NYRT

(OTPB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

OTP Bank : Relevant information of the consolidated and separate financial statements for the year ended 2018 of OTP Bank Plc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/19/2019 | 07:25pm EDT

Strategy and Finance Division Investor Relations & DCM

Reference number: IR-035/2019

20 March 2019

OTP Bank Plc.

Relevant information of the consolidated and separate financial statements for the year ended 2018

According to paragraph 3:272 (3) of Act V., 2013 on the Civil Code, and with regard to the Annual General Meeting to be held on 12 April 2019 the Board of Directors of the OTP Bank Plc. releases the relevant information of the consolidated and separate financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards for the year ended 2018, and the report on relevant information of the Board of Directors and the Supervisory Board hereunder.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(in HUF mn)

2018

2017

Cash, amounts due from banks and balances

with the National Banks

1,547,272

1,198,045

Placements with other banks, net of loss allowance

for placements

420,606

462,180

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

181,356

344,417

Securities at fair value through other

comprehensive income

1,883,849

2,174,718

Loans at amortized cost and at fair value

8,066,593

6,987,834

Associates and other investments

17,591

12,269

Securities at amortized cost

1,740,520

1,310,331

Property and equipment

253,773

237,321

Intangible assets and goodwill

166,711

176,069

Investment properties

38,115

35,385

Derivative financial assets

designated as hedge accounting

15,201

10,277

Deferred tax assets

20,769

29,419

Other assets

237,932

211,963

TOTAL ASSETS

14,590,288

13,190,228

Amounts due to banks, the Hungarian

Government, deposits from the National Banks and other banks

392,706

472,068

Deposits from customers

11,285,085

10,233,471

Liabilities from issued securities

417,966

250,320

Derivative financial liabilities held for trading

73,316

69,874

Derivative financial liabilities

designated as hedge accounting

7,407

17,199

Deferred tax liabilities

6,865

9,271

Other liabilities

498,857

421,942

Subordinated bonds and loans

81,429

76,028

TOTAL LIABILITIES

12,763,631

11,550,173

Share capital

28,000

28,000

Retained earnings and reserves

1,864,204

1,671,879

Treasury shares

(67,999)

(63,289)

Non-controlling interest

2,452

3,465

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

1,826,657

1,640,055

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

14,590,288

13,190,228

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

2017

Interest Income:

Loans

521,121

Placements with other banks

72,401

42,686

Amounts due from banks and balances with the

National Banks

421

1,444

Securities at fair value through

other comprehensive income

37,912

34,442

Securities at amortized cost

59,899

56,343

Other

11,272

10,479

Total Interest Income

757,958

666,515

Interest Expense:

Amounts due to banks, the Hungarian Government,

deposits from the National Banks and other banks

(47,979)

(46,475)

Deposits from customers

(69,387)

(50,995)

Liabilities from issued securities

(6,343)

(5,727)

Subordinated bonds and loans

(2,169)

(2,259)

Other

(7,357)

(7,303)

Total Interest Expense

(133,235)

(112,759)

NET INTEREST INCOME

624,723

553,756

Loss allowance on loans and placements

(39,287)

(40,848)

NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER LOSS ALLOWANCE

ON LOANS AND PLACEMENTS

585,436

512,908

Income from fees and commissions

338,081

315,606

Expense from fees and commissions

(60,405)

(54,413)

Net profit from fees and commissions

277,676

261,193

Foreign exchange gains, net

40,615

21,870

Gains on securities, net

1,345

7,930

Gains on financial assets /liabilities measured at fair value

through profit or loss

597

-

Dividend income

5,736

4,152

Release of loss allowance on securities

at fair value through other comprehensive income and

on securities at amortized cost

608

10

Other operating income

39,422

65,469

Other operating expense

(25,995)

(51,240)

Net operating gain

62,328

48,191

Personnel expenses

(251,041)

(213,886)

Depreciation and amortization

(51,475)

(48,988)

Goodwill impairment

(5,962)

(504)

Other administrative expenses

(264,803)

(236,072)

Other administrative expenses

(573,281)

(499,450)

PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX

352,159

322,842

Income tax expense

(33,837)

(41,503)

NET PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD

318,322

281,339

From this, attributable to:

Non-controlling interest

89

197

Owners of the company

318,233

281,142

Consolidated earnings per share (in HUF)

Basic

1,215

1,074

Diluted

1,215

1,074

576,053

2018

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(in HUF mn)

NET PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:

Fair value adjustment of securities at fair value through other comprehensive income

Derivative financial instruments designated as cash flow hedge

Net investment hedge in foreign operations Foreign currency translation difference

Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:

Fair value changes of equity instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income

Change of actuarial costs related to employee benefits

Subtotal

NET COMPREHENSIVE INCOME From this, attributable to:

Non-controlling interest Owners of the company

2018 2017

318,322 281,339

(29,460) 15,677

(9) (3,253) 10,007

- 155 (20,535)

9,137

-(65) (241)

(13,643) (4,944)

304,679 276,395

(134) 304,813

173 276,222

SEPARATE STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

2018

2017

Cash, amounts due from banks and balances with the

National Bank of Hungary

360,855

399,124

Placements with other banks, net of allowance for

placement losses

1,074,840

978,098

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

155,042

303,927

Securities at fair value through other comprehensive

income

1,451,905

1,735,902

Loans

2,618,863

2,145,046

Investments in subsidiaries, associates and other

investments

1,177,573

967,414

Securities at amortised cost

1,431,789

1,043,779

Property and equipment

70,442

65,286

Intangible assets

39,883

32,877

Investment properties

2,333

2,374

Derivative financial assets designated as hedge accounting

12,221

10,148

Deferred tax assets

1,241

7,991

Other assets

109,201

79,916

TOTAL ASSETS

8,506,188

7,771,882

Amounts due to banks and Hungarian Government,

deposits from the National Bank of Hungary and other

banks

738,036

694,533

Deposits from customers

5,741,498

5,192,869

Liabilities from issued securities

46,694

60,304

Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss

32,231

-

Held for trading derivative financial liabilities

82,838

79,545

Derivative financial liabilities designated as hedge

accounting

6,925

17,179

Other liabilities

236,570

193,360

Subordinated bonds and loans

110,454

108,835

TOTAL LIABILITIES

6,995,246

6,346,625

Share capital

28,000

28,000

Retained earnings and reserves

1,484,906

1,406,797

Treasury shares

(1,964)

(9,540)

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

1,510,942

1,425,257

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS'

EQUITY

8,506,188

7,771,882

SEPARATE STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

(in HUF mn)

2017

Interest Income:

Loans

120,960

Placements with other banks, net of allowance for placement

losses

69,947

47,776

Securities at fair value through other comprehensive income

31,628

30,100

Securities at amortised cost

47,342

44,737

Amounts due from banks and balances with National Bank of

Hungary

280

1,403

Total Interest Income

290,733

244,976

Interest Expense:

Amounts due to banks and Hungarian Government, deposits

from the National Bank of Hungary and other banks

(53,993)

(56,893)

Deposits from customers

(26,634)

(9,244)

Liabilities from issued securities

(157)

(151)

Subordinated bonds and loans

(2,994)

(3,033)

Total Interest Expense

(83,778)

(69,321)

NET INTEREST INCOME

206,955

175,655

Loss allowance on loan and placement losses

(7,822)

(7,775)

NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER LOSS

ALLOWANCE ON LOAN AND PLACEMENT

LOSSES

199,133

167,880

Income from fees and commissions

212,556

206,759

Expenses from fees and commissions

(34,339)

(30,355)

Net profit from fees and commissions

178,217

176,404

Foreign exchange gains

9,510

4,555

Gains on securities, net

1,960

7,946

Losses on loans at fair value through profit or loss

625

-

Gains on derivative instruments, net

3,706

2,030

Dividend income

68,481

82,638

Other operating income

5,179

9,990

Net other operating expenses

(5,023)

71,359

Net operating expense

84,438

178,518

Personnel expenses

(104,819)

(90,444)

Depreciation and amortization

(21,232)

(20,486)

Other administrative expenses

(151,104)

(141,455)

Other administrative expenses

(277,155)

(252,385)

PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX

184,633

270,417

Income tax expense

(11,191)

(18,867)

NET PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD

173,442

251,550

Earnings per share (in HUF)

Basic

621

902

Diluted

621

902

141,536

2018

Disclaimer

OTP Bank Nyrt. published this content on 20 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2019 23:24:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OTP BANK NYRT
07:25pOTP BANK : Relevant information of the consolidated and separate financial state..
PU
06:20aOTP BANK : Treasury share transaction
PU
03/12OTP BANK : Transaction of person discharging managerial responsibilities
PU
02/06OTP BANK : SocGen sells majority stake in its Moldova unit to OTP Bank
RE
2018OTP BANK : Disclosure by institutions 30 September 2018
PU
2018OTP BANK : Orban's allies to create new universal bank to challenge top lender O..
AQ
2018European Central Bank to assess six Bulgarian banks
RE
2018OTP BANK : Sale of OTP Real Estate Leasing Ltd within OTP Banking Group
PU
2018SocGen sells Polish Euro Bank for $484 million
RE
2018Hungary plans to scrap state support for home savings bank deposits
RE
More news
Financials (HUF)
Sales 2019 997 B
EBIT 2019 451 B
Net income 2019 316 B
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,24%
P/E ratio 2019 10,79
P/E ratio 2020 10,02
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,60x
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,27x
Capitalization 3 592 B
Chart OTP BANK NYRT
Duration : Period :
OTP Bank Nyrt Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 12 687  HUF
Spread / Average Target -1,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sándor Csányi Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tibor Tolnay Chairman-Supervisory Board
László Bencsik Chief Financial & Strategic Officer
Tibor András Johancsik Deputy CEO-IT & Operations Division
Antal Pongrácz Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OTP BANK NYRT0.00%12 997
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY9.80%350 966
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA6.81%293 423
BANK OF AMERICA21.02%287 433
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION12.24%241 277
WELLS FARGO12.26%234 955
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.