OTP Bank : Relevant information of the consolidated and separate financial statements for the year ended 2018 of OTP Bank Plc.

Relevant information of the consolidated and separate financial statements for the year ended 2018

According to paragraph 3:272 (3) of Act V., 2013 on the Civil Code, and with regard to the Annual General Meeting to be held on 12 April 2019 the Board of Directors of the OTP Bank Plc. releases the relevant information of the consolidated and separate financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards for the year ended 2018, and the report on relevant information of the Board of Directors and the Supervisory Board hereunder.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(in HUF mn)

2018 2017 Cash, amounts due from banks and balances with the National Banks 1,547,272 1,198,045 Placements with other banks, net of loss allowance for placements 420,606 462,180 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 181,356 344,417 Securities at fair value through other comprehensive income 1,883,849 2,174,718 Loans at amortized cost and at fair value 8,066,593 6,987,834 Associates and other investments 17,591 12,269 Securities at amortized cost 1,740,520 1,310,331 Property and equipment 253,773 237,321 Intangible assets and goodwill 166,711 176,069 Investment properties 38,115 35,385 Derivative financial assets designated as hedge accounting 15,201 10,277 Deferred tax assets 20,769 29,419 Other assets 237,932 211,963 TOTAL ASSETS 14,590,288 13,190,228 Amounts due to banks, the Hungarian Government, deposits from the National Banks and other banks 392,706 472,068 Deposits from customers 11,285,085 10,233,471 Liabilities from issued securities 417,966 250,320 Derivative financial liabilities held for trading 73,316 69,874 Derivative financial liabilities designated as hedge accounting 7,407 17,199 Deferred tax liabilities 6,865 9,271 Other liabilities 498,857 421,942 Subordinated bonds and loans 81,429 76,028 TOTAL LIABILITIES 12,763,631 11,550,173 Share capital 28,000 28,000 Retained earnings and reserves 1,864,204 1,671,879 Treasury shares (67,999) (63,289) Non-controlling interest 2,452 3,465 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 1,826,657 1,640,055 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 14,590,288 13,190,228

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

2017 Interest Income: Loans 521,121 Placements with other banks 72,401 42,686 Amounts due from banks and balances with the National Banks 421 1,444 Securities at fair value through other comprehensive income 37,912 34,442 Securities at amortized cost 59,899 56,343 Other 11,272 10,479 Total Interest Income 757,958 666,515 Interest Expense: Amounts due to banks, the Hungarian Government, deposits from the National Banks and other banks (47,979) (46,475) Deposits from customers (69,387) (50,995) Liabilities from issued securities (6,343) (5,727) Subordinated bonds and loans (2,169) (2,259) Other (7,357) (7,303) Total Interest Expense (133,235) (112,759) NET INTEREST INCOME 624,723 553,756 Loss allowance on loans and placements (39,287) (40,848) NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER LOSS ALLOWANCE ON LOANS AND PLACEMENTS 585,436 512,908 Income from fees and commissions 338,081 315,606 Expense from fees and commissions (60,405) (54,413) Net profit from fees and commissions 277,676 261,193 Foreign exchange gains, net 40,615 21,870 Gains on securities, net 1,345 7,930 Gains on financial assets /liabilities measured at fair value through profit or loss 597 - Dividend income 5,736 4,152 Release of loss allowance on securities at fair value through other comprehensive income and on securities at amortized cost 608 10 Other operating income 39,422 65,469 Other operating expense (25,995) (51,240) Net operating gain 62,328 48,191 Personnel expenses (251,041) (213,886) Depreciation and amortization (51,475) (48,988) Goodwill impairment (5,962) (504) Other administrative expenses (264,803) (236,072) Other administrative expenses (573,281) (499,450) PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX 352,159 322,842 Income tax expense (33,837) (41,503) NET PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD 318,322 281,339 From this, attributable to: Non-controlling interest 89 197 Owners of the company 318,233 281,142 Consolidated earnings per share (in HUF) Basic 1,215 1,074 Diluted 1,215 1,074 576,053

2018

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(in HUF mn)

NET PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:

Fair value adjustment of securities at fair value through other comprehensive income

Derivative financial instruments designated as cash flow hedge

Net investment hedge in foreign operations Foreign currency translation difference

Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:

Fair value changes of equity instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income

Change of actuarial costs related to employee benefits

Subtotal

NET COMPREHENSIVE INCOME From this, attributable to:

Non-controlling interest Owners of the company

2018 2017

318,322 281,339

(29,460) 15,677

(9) (3,253) 10,007

- 155 (20,535)

9,137

-(65) (241)

(13,643) (4,944)

304,679 276,395

(134) 304,813

173 276,222

SEPARATE STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

2018

2017

Cash, amounts due from banks and balances with the National Bank of Hungary 360,855 399,124 Placements with other banks, net of allowance for placement losses 1,074,840 978,098 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 155,042 303,927 Securities at fair value through other comprehensive income 1,451,905 1,735,902 Loans 2,618,863 2,145,046 Investments in subsidiaries, associates and other investments 1,177,573 967,414 Securities at amortised cost 1,431,789 1,043,779 Property and equipment 70,442 65,286 Intangible assets 39,883 32,877 Investment properties 2,333 2,374 Derivative financial assets designated as hedge accounting 12,221 10,148 Deferred tax assets 1,241 7,991 Other assets 109,201 79,916 TOTAL ASSETS 8,506,188 7,771,882 Amounts due to banks and Hungarian Government, deposits from the National Bank of Hungary and other banks 738,036 694,533 Deposits from customers 5,741,498 5,192,869 Liabilities from issued securities 46,694 60,304 Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss 32,231 - Held for trading derivative financial liabilities 82,838 79,545 Derivative financial liabilities designated as hedge accounting 6,925 17,179 Other liabilities 236,570 193,360 Subordinated bonds and loans 110,454 108,835 TOTAL LIABILITIES 6,995,246 6,346,625 Share capital 28,000 28,000 Retained earnings and reserves 1,484,906 1,406,797 Treasury shares (1,964) (9,540) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 1,510,942 1,425,257 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 8,506,188 7,771,882

SEPARATE STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

(in HUF mn)

2017 Interest Income: Loans 120,960 Placements with other banks, net of allowance for placement losses 69,947 47,776 Securities at fair value through other comprehensive income 31,628 30,100 Securities at amortised cost 47,342 44,737 Amounts due from banks and balances with National Bank of Hungary 280 1,403 Total Interest Income 290,733 244,976 Interest Expense: Amounts due to banks and Hungarian Government, deposits from the National Bank of Hungary and other banks (53,993) (56,893) Deposits from customers (26,634) (9,244) Liabilities from issued securities (157) (151) Subordinated bonds and loans (2,994) (3,033) Total Interest Expense (83,778) (69,321) NET INTEREST INCOME 206,955 175,655 Loss allowance on loan and placement losses (7,822) (7,775) NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER LOSS ALLOWANCE ON LOAN AND PLACEMENT LOSSES 199,133 167,880 Income from fees and commissions 212,556 206,759 Expenses from fees and commissions (34,339) (30,355) Net profit from fees and commissions 178,217 176,404 Foreign exchange gains 9,510 4,555 Gains on securities, net 1,960 7,946 Losses on loans at fair value through profit or loss 625 - Gains on derivative instruments, net 3,706 2,030 Dividend income 68,481 82,638 Other operating income 5,179 9,990 Net other operating expenses (5,023) 71,359 Net operating expense 84,438 178,518 Personnel expenses (104,819) (90,444) Depreciation and amortization (21,232) (20,486) Other administrative expenses (151,104) (141,455) Other administrative expenses (277,155) (252,385) PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX 184,633 270,417 Income tax expense (11,191) (18,867) NET PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD 173,442 251,550 Earnings per share (in HUF) Basic 621 902 Diluted 621 902 141,536

2018