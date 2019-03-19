OTP Bank : Relevant information of the consolidated and separate financial statements for the year ended 2018 of OTP Bank Plc.
0
03/19/2019 | 07:25pm EDT
Strategy and Finance Division Investor Relations & DCM
Reference number: IR-035/2019
20 March 2019
OTP Bank Plc.
Relevant information of the consolidated and separate financial statements for the year ended 2018
According to paragraph 3:272 (3) of Act V., 2013 on the Civil Code, and with regard to the Annual General Meeting to be held on 12 April 2019 the Board of Directors of the OTP Bank Plc. releases the relevant information of the consolidated and separate financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards for the year ended 2018, and the report on relevant information of the Board of Directors and the Supervisory Board hereunder.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(in HUF mn)
2018
2017
Cash, amounts due from banks and balances
with the National Banks
1,547,272
1,198,045
Placements with other banks, net of loss allowance
for placements
420,606
462,180
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
181,356
344,417
Securities at fair value through other
comprehensive income
1,883,849
2,174,718
Loans at amortized cost and at fair value
8,066,593
6,987,834
Associates and other investments
17,591
12,269
Securities at amortized cost
1,740,520
1,310,331
Property and equipment
253,773
237,321
Intangible assets and goodwill
166,711
176,069
Investment properties
38,115
35,385
Derivative financial assets
designated as hedge accounting
15,201
10,277
Deferred tax assets
20,769
29,419
Other assets
237,932
211,963
TOTAL ASSETS
14,590,288
13,190,228
Amounts due to banks, the Hungarian
Government, deposits from the National Banks and other banks
392,706
472,068
Deposits from customers
11,285,085
10,233,471
Liabilities from issued securities
417,966
250,320
Derivative financial liabilities held for trading
73,316
69,874
Derivative financial liabilities
designated as hedge accounting
7,407
17,199
Deferred tax liabilities
6,865
9,271
Other liabilities
498,857
421,942
Subordinated bonds and loans
81,429
76,028
TOTAL LIABILITIES
12,763,631
11,550,173
Share capital
28,000
28,000
Retained earnings and reserves
1,864,204
1,671,879
Treasury shares
(67,999)
(63,289)
Non-controlling interest
2,452
3,465
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
1,826,657
1,640,055
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
14,590,288
13,190,228
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS
2017
Interest Income:
Loans
521,121
Placements with other banks
72,401
42,686
Amounts due from banks and balances with the
National Banks
421
1,444
Securities at fair value through
other comprehensive income
37,912
34,442
Securities at amortized cost
59,899
56,343
Other
11,272
10,479
Total Interest Income
757,958
666,515
Interest Expense:
Amounts due to banks, the Hungarian Government,
deposits from the National Banks and other banks
(47,979)
(46,475)
Deposits from customers
(69,387)
(50,995)
Liabilities from issued securities
(6,343)
(5,727)
Subordinated bonds and loans
(2,169)
(2,259)
Other
(7,357)
(7,303)
Total Interest Expense
(133,235)
(112,759)
NET INTEREST INCOME
624,723
553,756
Loss allowance on loans and placements
(39,287)
(40,848)
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER LOSS ALLOWANCE
ON LOANS AND PLACEMENTS
585,436
512,908
Income from fees and commissions
338,081
315,606
Expense from fees and commissions
(60,405)
(54,413)
Net profit from fees and commissions
277,676
261,193
Foreign exchange gains, net
40,615
21,870
Gains on securities, net
1,345
7,930
Gains on financial assets /liabilities measured at fair value
through profit or loss
597
-
Dividend income
5,736
4,152
Release of loss allowance on securities
at fair value through other comprehensive income and
on securities at amortized cost
608
10
Other operating income
39,422
65,469
Other operating expense
(25,995)
(51,240)
Net operating gain
62,328
48,191
Personnel expenses
(251,041)
(213,886)
Depreciation and amortization
(51,475)
(48,988)
Goodwill impairment
(5,962)
(504)
Other administrative expenses
(264,803)
(236,072)
Other administrative expenses
(573,281)
(499,450)
PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX
352,159
322,842
Income tax expense
(33,837)
(41,503)
NET PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD
318,322
281,339
From this, attributable to:
Non-controlling interest
89
197
Owners of the company
318,233
281,142
Consolidated earnings per share (in HUF)
Basic
1,215
1,074
Diluted
1,215
1,074
576,053
2018
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(in HUF mn)
NET PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:
Fair value adjustment of securities at fair value through other comprehensive income
Derivative financial instruments designated as cash flow hedge
Net investment hedge in foreign operations Foreign currency translation difference
Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:
Fair value changes of equity instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income
Change of actuarial costs related to employee benefits
Subtotal
NET COMPREHENSIVE INCOME From this, attributable to:
Non-controlling interest Owners of the company
2018 2017
318,322 281,339
(29,460) 15,677
(9) (3,253) 10,007
- 155 (20,535)
9,137
-(65) (241)
(13,643) (4,944)
304,679 276,395
(134) 304,813
173 276,222
SEPARATE STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
2018
2017
Cash, amounts due from banks and balances with the
National Bank of Hungary
360,855
399,124
Placements with other banks, net of allowance for
placement losses
1,074,840
978,098
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
155,042
303,927
Securities at fair value through other comprehensive
income
1,451,905
1,735,902
Loans
2,618,863
2,145,046
Investments in subsidiaries, associates and other
investments
1,177,573
967,414
Securities at amortised cost
1,431,789
1,043,779
Property and equipment
70,442
65,286
Intangible assets
39,883
32,877
Investment properties
2,333
2,374
Derivative financial assets designated as hedge accounting
12,221
10,148
Deferred tax assets
1,241
7,991
Other assets
109,201
79,916
TOTAL ASSETS
8,506,188
7,771,882
Amounts due to banks and Hungarian Government,
deposits from the National Bank of Hungary and other
banks
738,036
694,533
Deposits from customers
5,741,498
5,192,869
Liabilities from issued securities
46,694
60,304
Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss
32,231
-
Held for trading derivative financial liabilities
82,838
79,545
Derivative financial liabilities designated as hedge
accounting
6,925
17,179
Other liabilities
236,570
193,360
Subordinated bonds and loans
110,454
108,835
TOTAL LIABILITIES
6,995,246
6,346,625
Share capital
28,000
28,000
Retained earnings and reserves
1,484,906
1,406,797
Treasury shares
(1,964)
(9,540)
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
1,510,942
1,425,257
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS'
EQUITY
8,506,188
7,771,882
SEPARATE STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS
(in HUF mn)
2017
Interest Income:
Loans
120,960
Placements with other banks, net of allowance for placement
losses
69,947
47,776
Securities at fair value through other comprehensive income
31,628
30,100
Securities at amortised cost
47,342
44,737
Amounts due from banks and balances with National Bank of
Hungary
280
1,403
Total Interest Income
290,733
244,976
Interest Expense:
Amounts due to banks and Hungarian Government, deposits
from the National Bank of Hungary and other banks
(53,993)
(56,893)
Deposits from customers
(26,634)
(9,244)
Liabilities from issued securities
(157)
(151)
Subordinated bonds and loans
(2,994)
(3,033)
Total Interest Expense
(83,778)
(69,321)
NET INTEREST INCOME
206,955
175,655
Loss allowance on loan and placement losses
(7,822)
(7,775)
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER LOSS
ALLOWANCE ON LOAN AND PLACEMENT
LOSSES
199,133
167,880
Income from fees and commissions
212,556
206,759
Expenses from fees and commissions
(34,339)
(30,355)
Net profit from fees and commissions
178,217
176,404
Foreign exchange gains
9,510
4,555
Gains on securities, net
1,960
7,946
Losses on loans at fair value through profit or loss