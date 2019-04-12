OTP Bank : The Board of Directors of OTP Bank Plc. has elected a Deputy Chairman

Log in
04/12/2019 | 07:23pm EDT

Strategic and Financial Division

Investor Relations & DCM

Reference number: IR-052/2019

12 April 2019

Extraordinary announcement

The Board of Directors of OTP Bank Plc. has elected a Deputy Chairman

OTP Bank Plc. hereby announces that Mr. Tamás Erdei was elected a Deputy Chairman of the Bank's Board of Directors in accordance with the By-Laws of the Company referring to the section 9.4.

Mr. Tamás Erdei performs his duties until the closing AGM of the fiscal year 2020 but latest until 30 April 2021.

OTP Bank Plc.

OTP Bank Plc.

Postal address: P.O.B.: 501

Budapest H-1876 Hungary

Phone: +36 1 473 5460

Fax: +36 1 473 5951

E‐mail: investor.relations@otpbank.hu

Internet: www.otpbank.hu

Address:

Nádor street 16. Budapest H-1051 Hungary

Disclaimer

OTP Bank Nyrt. published this content on 12 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2019 23:22:04 UTC
