OTP Bank : The Board of Directors of OTP Bank Plc. has elected a Deputy Chairman

Strategic and Financial Division
Investor Relations & DCM
Reference number: IR-052/2019
12 April 2019
Extraordinary announcement
The Board of Directors of OTP Bank Plc. has elected a Deputy Chairman
OTP Bank Plc. hereby announces that Mr. Tamás Erdei was elected a Deputy Chairman of the Bank's Board of Directors in accordance with the By-Laws of the Company referring to the section 9.4.
Mr. Tamás Erdei performs his duties until the closing AGM of the fiscal year 2020 but latest until 30 April 2021.
OTP Bank Plc.
OTP Bank Plc.
Postal address: P.O.B.: 501
Budapest H-1876 Hungary
Phone: +36 1 473 5460
Fax: +36 1 473 5951
E‐mail: investor.relations@otpbank.hu
Internet: www.otpbank.hu
Address:
Nádor street 16. Budapest H-1051 Hungary
Disclaimer
OTP Bank Nyrt. published this content on 12 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2019 23:22:04 UTC