OTP Bank : The Board of Directors of OTP Bank Plc. has elected a Deputy Chairman

Strategic and Financial Division

Investor Relations & DCM

Reference number: IR-052/2019

12 April 2019

Extraordinary announcement

The Board of Directors of OTP Bank Plc. has elected a Deputy Chairman

OTP Bank Plc. hereby announces that Mr. Tamás Erdei was elected a Deputy Chairman of the Bank's Board of Directors in accordance with the By-Laws of the Company referring to the section 9.4.

Mr. Tamás Erdei performs his duties until the closing AGM of the fiscal year 2020 but latest until 30 April 2021.

