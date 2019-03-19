OTP Bank : Treasury share transaction

Strategy and Finance Division Investor Relations & DCM

Reference number: IR-034/2019

19 March 2019

Extraordinary announcement

Treasury share transaction

OTP Bank Plc. announces that within the framework of the Remuneration policy of OTP Bank Plc. and OTP Group, on 18 March 2019 the Bank sold 2,975 own shares in line with guidelines set out in the Remuneration policy of OTP Bank Plc.

Due to the transaction the stock of own shares owned by OTP Group has changed to 2,227,185 shares. (From which the members of OTP Group owned 2,073,560 shares on 28 February 2019.) The stock of own shares is altogether 0.80%.

