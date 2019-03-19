Log in
OTP Bank : Treasury share transaction

03/19/2019

Strategy and Finance Division Investor Relations & DCM

Reference number: IR-034/2019

19 March 2019

Extraordinary announcement

Treasury share transaction

OTP Bank Plc. announces that within the framework of the Remuneration policy of OTP Bank Plc. and OTP Group, on 18 March 2019 the Bank sold 2,975 own shares in line with guidelines set out in the Remuneration policy of OTP Bank Plc.

Due to the transaction the stock of own shares owned by OTP Group has changed to 2,227,185 shares. (From which the members of OTP Group owned 2,073,560 shares on 28 February 2019.) The stock of own shares is altogether 0.80%.

OTP Bank Plc.

OTP Bank Plc.

Postal address: P.O.B.: 501 Budapest H-1876 Hungary Phone: +36 1 473 5460 Fax: +36 1 473 5951

E-mail:investor.relations@otpbank.huInternet:www.otpbank.hu

Address:

Nádor street 16. Budapest H-1051 Hungary

Disclaimer

OTP Bank Nyrt. published this content on 19 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2019 10:19:03 UTC
Financials (HUF)
Sales 2019 997 B
EBIT 2019 451 B
Net income 2019 316 B
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,24%
P/E ratio 2019 10,79
P/E ratio 2020 10,02
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,60x
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,27x
Capitalization 3 592 B
Chart OTP BANK NYRT
Duration : Period :
OTP Bank Nyrt Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 12 687  HUF
Spread / Average Target -1,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sándor Csányi Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tibor Tolnay Chairman-Supervisory Board
László Bencsik Chief Financial & Strategic Officer
Tibor András Johancsik Deputy CEO-IT & Operations Division
Antal Pongrácz Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OTP BANK NYRT0.00%12 997
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY9.15%348 870
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA5.48%290 203
BANK OF AMERICA18.91%282 421
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.36%239 995
WELLS FARGO9.94%230 095
