OTRS AG

OTRS AG

(TR9)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Xetra - 07/29 11:36:20 am
6.95 EUR   --.--%
Resource Management: Always Keep Everything in View

07/29/2020

Also, by using an additional calendar to display all internal appointments, such as meetings and vacations, you avoid double booking or even exhausting your resources, ie. the employee. This lets you always keep the big picture in view!

In order to bring even more clarity into resource planning, OTRS as resource management software allows to companies to insert different dynamic fields into calendar entries. Using the example with the workshops, it would therefore be possible to store the additional information about the type of workshop directly in the appointment. In addition, the calendars in OTRS have so-called 'ReferenceTags'. This means that all information about the customer - name, contact data or the linked ticket with a daily rate and location - can be included directly in the appointment.

With the help of the resource management software and the many configuration options that can help with allocating time, the project coordinator can have all important information available at a glance. The coordinator can find the right colleague for the workshop request based on the characteristics of the resources, such as the consultants' place of residence and their availability.

Once assigned, the consultant automatically receives an appointment in his personal calendar via an individually configured notification and thus has all information available locally. Business trips can be planned more easily. In case of delays, the customer's contact details are immediately available. If the project coordinator makes changes to the appointment or deletes it completely, these changes are transferred to the local calendar of the assigned resource without delay.

And, as workshops continue to be held, reporting can be performed. This can also be configured individually and can, for example, display the workshop days performed per month or their turnover.

From the first request by a customer all the way through reporting and evaluation, OTRS can support you optimally in terms of successful resource management. Common resource management mistakes are easily avoided, and the workload of the whole team is more easily balanced and managed.

OTRS AG published this content on 29 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Financials
Sales 2019 10,2 M 12,0 M 12,0 M
Net income 2019 0,78 M 0,92 M 0,92 M
Net cash 2019 2,39 M 2,81 M 2,81 M
P/E ratio 2019 19,2x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 13,1 M 15,4 M 15,5 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,24x
EV / Sales 2020
Nbr of Employees 85
Free-Float 30,0%
Chart OTRS AG
Duration : Period :
OTRS AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OTRS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
André Mindermann Chief Executive Officer
Burchard Steinbild Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christopher Kuhn Chief Operating Officer
Gabriele Brauer Vice President-Global Finance
Oliver Hein Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OTRS AG0.00%15
ACCENTURE5.51%141 350
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES5.29%115 739
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-5.84%110 516
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-13.99%63 026
VMWARE, INC.-8.77%58 030
