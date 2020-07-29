Resource Management: Always Keep Everything in View

Also, by using an additional calendar to display all internal appointments, such as meetings and vacations, you avoid double booking or even exhausting your resources, ie. the employee. This lets you always keep the big picture in view!

In order to bring even more clarity into resource planning, OTRS as resource management software allows to companies to insert different dynamic fields into calendar entries. Using the example with the workshops, it would therefore be possible to store the additional information about the type of workshop directly in the appointment. In addition, the calendars in OTRS have so-called 'ReferenceTags'. This means that all information about the customer - name, contact data or the linked ticket with a daily rate and location - can be included directly in the appointment.

With the help of the resource management software and the many configuration options that can help with allocating time, the project coordinator can have all important information available at a glance. The coordinator can find the right colleague for the workshop request based on the characteristics of the resources, such as the consultants' place of residence and their availability.

Once assigned, the consultant automatically receives an appointment in his personal calendar via an individually configured notification and thus has all information available locally. Business trips can be planned more easily. In case of delays, the customer's contact details are immediately available. If the project coordinator makes changes to the appointment or deletes it completely, these changes are transferred to the local calendar of the assigned resource without delay.

And, as workshops continue to be held, reporting can be performed. This can also be configured individually and can, for example, display the workshop days performed per month or their turnover.

From the first request by a customer all the way through reporting and evaluation, OTRS can support you optimally in terms of successful resource management. Common resource management mistakes are easily avoided, and the workload of the whole team is more easily balanced and managed.