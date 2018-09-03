OTRS : 4 Things to Evaluate if Escalations Are Getting Out of Control

3. Better Notifications

This one sounds easier than it actually really is. Effectively notifying agents that a task must be taken care of takes planning and tools that are up for the task.

For instance, if agents are being notified exclusively by a designated platform, are they getting notified often enough?

Rather than notifying agents only when a ticket or request is created, why not also remind agents when a certain percentage of the SLA counter is met? The proper setup of SMS and/or email notifications can greatly decrease the chance of escalation by assuring that professionals are properly notified within due time.

Just keep in mind that you don't want to overload agents with notifications, or the opposite could occur. The idea is, reinforce areas and/or services most commonly affected.

4. Review active SLAs

When all else fails, active SLAs could also be revisited. I'm not necessarily arguing towards renegotiating existing contracts: that task by itself would more than enough for writing pages and pages.

However, with that being said, do take into account that SLAs should not be viewed as static documents and, in fact, should have clearly defined frameworks allowing for revisions during the existing term of the contract.

SLAs should be systematically reviewed when, for example, there is increased demand by customers that results in greater Infrastructural demand, and therefore, more technical effort.

Lastly, as a bonus, keep an eye open for Key Performance Indicators. Your increased escalations might be a clear sign that your business is successful and it might be time to hire.